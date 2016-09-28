Zubeldia and Didier re-sign with Trek-Segafredo

Image 1 of 5 Haimar Zubeldia (Trek) rolls in for a top 10 finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo) animated the break today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Haimar Zubeldia (Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Laurent Didier (Trek) tests his legs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Haimar Zubeldia (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Trek-Segafredo further consolidated the team's future roster by re-signing Haimar Zubeldia and Laurent Didier. Zubeldia, 39, extended for one year, while Didier, 32, signed a two-year deal that will take him through 2018 with the US-registered WorldTour team.

Trek-Segafredo has been active in the transfer market after losing Fabian Cancellara, Frank Schleck and Ryder Hesjedal to retirement after this season, with Alberto Contador being the most notable addition to the 2017 roster. Aside from Contador, Trek-Segafredo has also added John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin), Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling), Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling), Andre Cardoso (Cannondale-Drapac), Koen de Kort (Giant-Alpecin), Jesus Hernandez (Tinkoff), Mads Pedersen (Stölting Service Group), Ruben Guerreiro (Axeon Hagens Berman) and Greg Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman).

Zubeldia, who has ridden 28 Grand Tours in his 20-year professional career, will provide an experienced asset for Contador and Bauke Mollema in the mountains next year. Next season will be Zubeldia's ninth with the program that started as RadioShack.

"This is my second family, and I could not see myself riding with any other team," he said in a team announcement. "I am proud that I will do 20 years, I guess you can say that gave me a little more motivation to continue. Also, the team has taken another dimension with Contador and Degenkolb joining us next year. I raced with Alberto some years ago, so we already know each other, and it's important to me that he is also a Spanish guy. I will have a bigger role next year supporting both Mollema and Contador, and that is also very motivating for me."

Zubeldia has just one general classification win in his career, coming in 2010 at the Tour d'Lain. Nevertheless, Trek-Segafredo General Manager Luca Guercilena referred to him as a "legend," praising his loyalty and hard work.

"Even though he doesn’t win a lot, he has an incredible palmarès with numerous top-10 finishes in Grand Tours and shorter stage races," Guercilena said.

"But what stands out for Haimar is that even after all these years, his professionalism and motivation have not faded the slightest bit. His stamina is incredible; he is a fighter and always willing to give his maximum for the team. The experience and calm he brings to his teammates are invaluable, and in everything he does he exemplifies with utmost devotion. I'm honored that Haimar will continue with the team for another year."

Zubeldia also commented on his future beyond 2017, saying he is now riding year by year and therefore can't say if next season will be his last.

"I know that I don’t have a lot more years left in the legs, but we will see," he said. "I do know that I will try to enjoy it."

Didier, whose last win came in 2014 during stage 5 at the USA Pro Challenge, will start his sixth season with the team next year.

"Of course I am happy to stay with Trek-Segafredo," he said. "I know how they work, and this was a big part of my desire to remain with the team. I am a domestique, and I look forward to the next two years to continue in this support role. I love my job, and it was very important to continue in a team where they know me and how I work as well."