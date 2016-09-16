Basso follows Contador to Trek-Segafredo in support staff role

Image 1 of 5 Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso at a Tinkoff team press conference Image 2 of 5 Ivan Basso still rides (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Ivan Basso poses for a photo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Fernando Escartín and Ivan Basso catch up on the start line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Ivan Basso in the Tinkoff car (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ivan Basso will follow Alberto Contador to Trek-Segafredo, forming part of the support staff as he has done this season with the Tinkoff team.

The two-time Giro d'Italia winner made the switch from the front line to the backroom after announcing his retirement last October, less than three months after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer at the Tour de France.

He took his courses to become a fully qualified sports director late last year and has been working this year as a 'technical coordinator' at Tinkoff, providing a link between the management and coaching staff and the riders, including Contador and world champion Peter Sagan.

At Trek-Segafredo, Basso will focus more on the technical side of things and will work primarily with young riders across the WorldTour team's network of development set-up. The role is described as a 'consultant position,' which will see him support the coaching and development staff, working in collaboration with the sports science and research centre, Mapei Sport.

"It goes without saying that I am very happy that Ivan Basso will join us. He will reinforce our support staff with his extensive expertise," said Trek-Segafredo general manager Luca Guercilena. "Ivan has won the Giro twice and will use that valuable experience to help the young riders we are supporting in collaboration with Mapei Sport.

"Over the summer we have extended our network of U23 teams that can develop good riders respecting the natural skills and qualities of the youngsters. Besides our Belgian farm team, EFC-Etixx U23 Cycling Team, the Italian teams GFDD Altopack-Eppela and Viris Vigevano U23 have joined this network as well. I am convinced that Basso will have a major role to play in the support of these young riders.

"Last but not least, since Alberto Contador will join the team, it is evident that we will also investigate any possible collaboration with the Fundación Contador and Ivan is just the perfect person to do so."