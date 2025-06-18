Recommended reading

'I always knew what I was capable of' – After first WorldTour win, Israel-Premier Tech announce Jake Stewart contract extension

Brit signs three-year renewal after joining in 2024, enters 'new chapter' in career

MACON, FRANCE - JUNE 12: Jake Stewart of Great Britain and Team Israel - Premier Tech celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Axel Laurance of France and Team INEOS Grenadiers, Laurence Pithie of New Zealand and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe, Soren Waerenskjold of Norway and Team Uno-X Mobility, Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek and Paul Penhoet of France and Team Groupama - FDJ during the 77th Criterium du Dauphine 2025, Stage 5 a 183km stage from Saint-Priest to Macon / #UCIWT / on June 12, 2025 in Macon, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Stewart won stage 5 of the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Getty Images)

A week after landing his first WorldTour win at the Critérium du Dauphiné, Israel-Premier Tech have confirmed that Jake Stewart will be staying on the team for at least another three years.

The Brit has extended his contract through to 2028, signing the renewal before that maiden WT success, describing it as a "no-brainer" having joined the team in 2024 and rediscovered his winning legs this season.

