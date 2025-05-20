Recommended reading

'In France, luxury teammates are very expensive' – David Gaudu believes team budget and employment restrictions limit his prospects as he extends contract

28-year-old Frenchman admits being 'petrified' on 'nightmare' Giro d'Italia strade bianche stage

CASTEL DI SANGRO ITALY MAY 16 David Gaudu of France and Team Groupama FDJ with the Trofeo Senza Fine prior to the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 7 a 168km stage from Castel di Sangro to Tagliacozzo Marsia 1424m UCIWT on May 16 2025 in Castel di Sangro Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
David Gaudu, currently racing at the Giro d'Italia, has signed a two-year deal to remain at Groupama-FDJ (Image credit: Getty Images)

Groupama-FDJ leader David Gaudu has admitted that his newly signed two-year contract extension will be "probably my last contract as leader".

The Frenchman, who is currently racing the Giro d'Italia, has just signed on to stay on board through the end of the 2027 season, bringing his stay with the French WorldTour team to 11 years.

