UAE Team Emirates-XRG strengthen long-term GC roster as Adam Yates signs three-year contract extension

Briton joins Christen, Del Toro, Pogačar, Torres on long-term deals as Großschartner also extends

Team UAE&#039;s Adam Yates is pictured at the end of the first stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalonya cycling tour of Catalonya, a 178,3 km loop starting and finishing in Sant Feliu de Guixols, on March 24, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Adam Yates joins a core of UAE riders on long-term deals stretching to 2028 and beyond (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG have announced the contract extension of Adam Yates, with the British rider staying on board through the 2028 season on a three-year deal.

The move means that the team now has six riders under contract until at least 2028 season. Juan Ayuso si also signed up until 2028, with UAE having rejected an advance for the Spaniard from XDS-Astana over the winter. 

