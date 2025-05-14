Recommended reading

'I'm staying with Lidl-Trek until my career is over' - Mads Pedersen commits long term to chase more Classics success

By published

29-year-old Dane announces contract deal while leading the Giro d'Italia

Mads Pedersen celebrates another day in the Giro d&#039;Italia pink jersey
Mads Pedersen celebrates another day in the Giro d'Italia pink jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Giro d’Italia leader Mads Pedersen will stay with Lidl-Trek for the remainder of his career, the Dane and his team announced unexpectedly on Wednesday.

29-year-old Pedersen has produced some of the best form of his career in 2025, winning two stages of the Giro plus Gent-Wevelgem and finishing on the podium at the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.