Matthias Brandle signs two-year deal with Trek-Segafredo

Trek-Segafredo announced on Friday that Austrian time trial champion and former UCI Hour Record holder Matthias Brändle will join the team in 2017.

The 26-year-old who currently rides for IAM Cycling signed a two-year deal that will take him through the 2018 season.

"Joining Trek-Segafredo is a big opportunity for me," Brändle said in a statement released by the team. "The team is known to have highly skilled trainers, especially for the TT, and I am really looking forward to working with them and to learn from their expertise."

Brändle's efforts in the race against the clock have brought him four Austrian championships in 2009, 2013, 2014 and 2016. In October of 2014, as rule changes spurred a new generation of rider's attempts at the UCI Hour Record, he set a new best mark, beating Jens Voigt's record of 51.110 km/h with a new record of 51.852. The mark stood for three months before the succession of new records continued. Bradley Wiggins holds the current record at 54.526, set in June of 2015.

"Sure, I would love to take [the hour record] back one day, maybe," Brändle said. "But right now, I first want to focus on integrating into the team as soon as possible. I want to be a good helper for our leaders, but that said, I also want to keep making progression over the years and in the end win bigger races than what I've won until now. Who knows, one day maybe I'll win the prologue in the Tour de France? If I could wear the yellow jersey, should it be only for one day, I would be happy as a king."

Trek-Segafredo General Manager Luca Guercilena said he was looking forward to having the time trial specialist in his revamped arsenal.

"Over the past few years, he has proven to be very consistent in races against the clock," Guercilena said. "You don't break a World Hour record just like that; it means you have the physical and mental strength to push yourself further, to search for your limits, and maybe even to extend them.

"Brändle does not only perform well on the longer distances, but he is also a true prologue specialist, which creates opportunities to take the leader's jersey in stage races. He has shown to be a very good breakaway rider and can win stages and one-day races. I am confident he will be a great asset to the team."