Trek-Segafredo confirm signing of Mads Pedersen

Image 1 of 5 Mads Pedersen (Stölting Service Group) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 20-year-old Mads Pedersen (Stölting Service Group) enjoys his first professional win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Stage winner Mads Pedersen (Stölting Service Group) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Mads Pedersen (Stölting Service Group) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Mads Pedersen (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Trek-Segafredo team confirmed today the signing of Mads Pedersen, 20 and Ruben Guerreiro, 22, through the 2018 season.

Pedersen currently races with the Stölting Service Group team and was linked to Trek earlier this summer after winning a stage and the mountains classification in the Tour of Norway. Pedersen was also best young rider in the Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde and winner of the U23 Gent-Wevelgem this year.

While Pedersen is a rider for the cobbled classics, U23 Liège-Bastogne-Liège third place finisher Guerreiro has potential in the Ardennes classics and stage races. He comes to the team from Axel Merckx's Axeon Hagens Berman team.

"Mads and Ruben are both young and very talented, and with them we want to continue investing in the development of young riders," Trek-Segafredo General manager Luca Guercilena said. "We strongly believe that Pedersen and Guerreiro will be valuable assets for the classics and stage races groups and that they still have a large margin for improvement. I am confident that they will be a solid option for the future."

Pedersen said the contract was a dream come true. "I've been following Trek-Segafredo for years now. They are known to invest in the development of young riders and that's why I've always hoped to be able to join this team one day," he said.

"I am only 20 years old, but I have been racing in Belgium and France since I was a junior. Honestly, I can't wait to race in the classics with the big guys. Of course, I will start out as a domestique, but long-term, I hope to get my chance sometimes. And when I do, I will take it!"

Guerreiro, the U23 Portuguese champion said he is looking forward to working for riders like Bauke Mollema and Giacomo Nizzolo.

"If one day I could win one of the Ardennes Classics, and perform very well in the Tour de France, that would be truly awesome. But first things first: my aim for next year is to learn as much as I can," Guerreiro said. "I rode with the team at some of their training rides during the December training camp in Spain, and I picked up a lot in such a short period of time. Now that I am really joining the team, I am excited to learn so much more!"