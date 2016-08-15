Trek-Segafredo sign Greg Daniel, name Vuelta a Espana line-up - News Shorts

Image 1 of 5 US champ Gregory Daniel (Axeon) on the start line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Gregory Daniel (Axeon) on a descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Sergei Chernetckii at the finish of the final stage at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Mark Cavendish poses in his Great Britain kit for the 2016 Rio Olympics

The Trek-Segafredo team announced today the signing of US National Champion Greg Daniel for two years. The 21-year-old Colorado resident comes from Axel Merckx's Axeon Hagens Berman squad.

"I have been dreaming of an opportunity to race on a World Tour team, so this is a huge honor to join Trek-Segafredo," Daniel said. "It's a big step going from a development team to the World Tour, but I think I've prepared well, and I also have a great group of people behind me to support me, especially my family and the Denver cycling community."

Daniel was part of Merckx's team when it was sponsored by Bontrager and Trek and will be rejoining former teammate Jasper Stuyven in the team.

"For me, the big thing is to continue to develop and to learn to ride like 'the best Greg Daniel can ride.' There are lots of leaders, and I'd like to support them and learn from them. Jasper is an example for me – he has come from Axel's program, too, and has proven himself."

After winning the national championships, Daniel won a stage and the overall at the Tour de Beauce, but during the Tour of Utah he crashed and broke his collarbone.

General Manager Luca Guercilena welcomed him as a rider for the future. "Greg Daniel is a rider who has shown incredible progression, and we are thrilled to have him join Trek-Segafredo. He's aggressive and smart and not afraid to take his chances in races. He is only 21 years of age and has a lot of room for growth. We believe he will fit in well with our program and be an exciting prospect for the team's future."

Trek-Segafredo also announced its nine-rider line-up for the Vuelta a Espana with Julien Bernard, Fumiyuki Beppu, Niccolo Bonifazio and Kiel Reijen to make their debuts at the Spanish Grand Tour.

Trek-Segafredo for 2016 Vuelta a Espana: Fabio Felline, Fumiyuki Beppu, Haimer Zubeldia, Julien Bernard, Kiel Reijen, Laurent Didier, Markel Irizar, Niccolo Bonifazio and Riccardo Zoidl.

Katusha name Vuelta a Espana line up

Egor Silin will step in for Sergei Chernetckii, who suffered a fracture to one of the transverse processes of a vertebra in a crash during the Olympic Games road race last weekend on Team Katusha's line up in the Vuelta a Espana.

The team made the announcement only hours after naming Chernetckii to the team for the race.

Silin joins Tiago Machado, Rein Taaramae, Pavel Kochetkov, Jhonatan Restrepo, Sven Erik Bystrøm, Sergey Lagutin, Alberto Losada and Matvev Manykin in the team.

Cavendish meets his hero in Rio

Mark Cavendish was in high spirits after setting the sixth fastest time in the kilometer time trial during the men's omnium track event in the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Cavendish rolled up to Sir Chris Hoy, holder of the Olympic record in the kilo, who was in the midst of analysing the performance of the Manxman on television, pretending to ask for an autograph.

"Oh my God Chris! Can I have an Autograph?" - @MarkCavendish

