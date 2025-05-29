Recommended reading

'You have to have luck here' - Petr Vakoč hopes third time is the charm in Unbound title pursuit

By published

Czech rider heads to Emporia as in-form rider after consistent 2025 campaign

Petr Vakoč on a gravel road
Vakoč is aiming to go one step further than his Unbound 2023 runners-up spot (Image credit: Rouvy)

Petr Vakoč arrives in Emporia, Kansas, ahead of this weekend's Life Time Unbound Gravel 200 presented by Shimano, as the bookmakers' favourite for the men's title. The Czech racer came agonisingly close two years ago when Keegan Swenson pipped him to the win after more than 200 miles of mud-covered racing came down to a seven-rider sprint.

A ripped tyre in the 2024 edition quashed any hope of an immediate redemption for Vakoč, a former road pro and 2016 Brabantse Pijl winner. However, strong performances on the gravel so far this season suggest he has what it takes to take that all-important extra step up the podium.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.