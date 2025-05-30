Recommended reading

'You have to be ready for anything' – Mattia de Marchi brings calm and confidence to Unbound Gravel

'I’m used to racing on dry European gravel and, with the weather forecast in Emporia this week, it might be a very different race to 2024'

Mattia De Marchi at Sea Otter Gravel 2025
Mattia de Marchi at Sea Otter Gravel 2025 (Image credit: Life Time/Dan Hughes)

Mattia de Marchi heads into this year’s Unbound Gravel 200 with a renewed mindset and a sharpened sense of purpose. After taking fifth place in 2024, the Italian gravel specialist is ready to embrace the chaos of the Flint Hills once again—this time, with a focus on staying relaxed and trusting his preparation.

For the three-time Traka 360 champion, Unbound offers a unique test of endurance and mental fortitude. While his European races have helped build his strength, the demands of Unbound go beyond the legs.

