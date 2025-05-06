'You go to races with multiple leaders' - Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe confirms Giro d'Italia team determined to seize the maglia rosa

Two Giro winners and last year's runner-up amongst strong team heading to Albania

MONSERRAT SPAIN MARCH 27 LR Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull BORA Hansgrohe and Egan Bernal of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers compete during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 4 a 1887km stage from Sant Vicenc de Castellet to Montserrat Millenari 725m UCIWT on March 27 2025 in Montserrat Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
A strong support team will join Primož Roglič at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe will send two former winners and the 2024 runner-up to the Giro d'Italia in their bid to deliver top favourite Primož Roglič to a second GC victory in Italy.

Joining Roglič on the Giro start list in Albania will be 2022 overall winner Jai Hindley, second-place finisher in 2024 Dani Martínez, Slovenia's Jan Tratnik, Gianni Moscon, Nico Denz, Giovanni Aleotti and the breakout start of the 2024 Giro, Giulio Pelizzari

