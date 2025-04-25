Jai Hindley all in for 'main guy' Primož Roglič at Giro d'Italia, but says team have to 'expect the unexpected'

Australian was 'hoping for better' from Tour of the Alps but optimistic about improvements ahead of Albania

OBERTILLIACH ITALY APRIL 24 Jai Hindley of Australia and Team Red Bull BORA hansgrohe crosses the finish line during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2025 Stage 4 a 1627km stage from Sillian to Obertilliach 1448m on April 24 2025 in Obertilliach Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Hindley at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's Jai Hindley will support GC leader Primož Roglič at the upcoming Giro d'Italia, but says his team will need to use their numbers and "expect the unexpected" when it comes to chasing victory at the Italian Grand Tour.

Hindley, winner of the Giro d'Italia in 2022, will go to this year's race in a support role rather than as a leader, with his turn at leadership set to come at the Vuelta a España

