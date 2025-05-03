'It's possible' - Primož Roglič and Jan Tratnik on reuniting and why they think the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe star can win another Giro d'Italia

Tratnik operating as team captain role for first time alongside longstanding friend and compatriot

Primoz Roglič and Jan Tratnik (r) earlier in the 2025 season
Primoz Roglič and Jan Tratnik (r) earlier in the 2025 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It's possible." Primož Roglič is never one to beat about the bush when it comes to stating his goals, or anything else for that matter – and as for winning the Giro d'Italia this May, his reply is no different to when Cyclingnews first asked him about conquering the maglia rosa back in 2019.

The 2019 Giro was Roglič's first-ever Grand Tour as a team leader. Since then he's conquered the Vuelta a España a record-equalling four times, the Giro once, in 2023, and won a multitude of one-day and week-long stage races. In the process, he's become a giant of the sport – and the starting favourite to win the corsa rosa this year, too.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

