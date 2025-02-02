Wout van Aert reunited with lost Garmin after Cyclo-cross World Championships

Wout van Aert thanks two children for returning his lost Garmin at 2025 Cyclocross World Championships in Liévin

Wout van Aert was reunited with his lost Garmin by two French children following the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Liévin.

The Belgian rider, who was held up at the start of the race after a fourth-row start, lost his watch on the circuit during the subsequent laps before finishing with the silver medal behind the elite men's race winner Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands).

The three-time former cyclocross world champion was carrying out media duties after picking up his fifth runners-up medal at the podium ceremony when two children approached him to return the device.

Van Aert thought both the watch and data we lost for good; however, the children reunited the Belgian with his watch, which appeared to have a broken strap.

"I lost my Garmin watch in the last lap, apparently. I was looking for it when I crossed the finish line, but these children found it apparently," said Van Aert to the media following the race while waiting for the podium ceremony to begin.

"It’s ripped apart, but my trainer will be happy to have some data from the race."

Van Aert came into a shortened cyclocross season having not raced since crashing out of the Vuelta a España and suffering a serious knee injury which required hospital treatment.

However, after picking up two 'cross wins this season and finishing second at the Maasmechelen WorldCup last weekend, he made the surprise decision to compete in this weekend’s Cyclo-cross World Championships.

The Belgian rider, who races for the trade team Visma-Lease a Bike, said that taking the silver medal in Liévin just 45 seconds behind rival Van der Poel has shown his improvement.

"I did indeed ride a very good race today. It was definitely my best 'cross of the winter. Outside of what I didn't control, that start, I was able to do what I wanted today and delivered the performance I had to," Van Aert said.

"I'll definitely take that with me. If you don't work, we wouldn't participate in our achievement. It’s confirmation that I've gotten better and better from those 'cross races.

"I had hoped this winter and in this month that I would 'cross, that I would take every step forward. And I think it worked."

Van Aert had a fourth-row start in Liévin and lost 46 seconds during the first lap as he battled through from 37th position.

"I got the boxed in completely in the first corner and was held up a lot afterwards also. It took quite a while before I had some freedom. I had a few almost crashes, I would say," said Van Aert as he described the opening laps of the race.

When asked about the rip in his shorts, Van Aert dispelled rumours that he crashed, saying: "I noticed only after the finish. I probably hit a barrier or something. I tried to stay calm and do my own race from the second lap onwards.

"I quickly noticed that it was hard to come back [to Van der Poel]."

Van Aert will head to a final pre-season training camp before making his 2025 road debut on February 17 at the Clásica Jaén.

The Belgian will then spend time at altitude in Tenerife ahead of his first 'big appointment' at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on March 1 and 2.

"I'll switch to the (road) training again starting tomorrow," Van Aert said. "Opening weekend is the first big appointment in Belgium, and it's coming very soon.

When asked if his team were happy with the decision for him to ride the World Championships? Van Aert replied: "I hope so. I will ask now."