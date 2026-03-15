'I'm going there to win' – Wout van Aert finds 'race hardness' for Milan-San Remo return by suffering at Tirreno-Adriatico

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Belgian seems back on track for Classics after a week of intense racing in Italy

CAMERINO, ITALY - MARCH 14: Wout van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma | Lease a Bike attacks during the 61st Tirreno-Adriatico 2026, Stage 6 a 188km stage from San Severino Marche to Camerino 656m / #UCIWT / on March 14, 2026 in San Severino Marche, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert has gone deep on numerous occasions during Tirreno-Adriatico, but the suffering on his face should be replaced by a smile following the race's conclusion in San Benedetto del Tronto, with his stock for the Classics rising in time for next week's Milan-San Remo.

Van Aert fractured his ankle on January 2 while racing cyclocross and then had to miss Omloop Het Nieuwsblad due to a nasty illness.

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“I won’t say I feel top-notch, but it is good enough,” Van Aert told the Flemish media of his growing form and week of 'gaining race hardness.'

"You can’t simulate this work in training. Even with a good training schedule, you always choose a certain comfort zone. Here, the pace is set by someone else; you have to ride in a peloton and respond to attacks. You need that race feeling. It’s a cliché, but you can’t replicate that."

"I don't think I am one of the favorites. Pogačar and Van der Poel are the big favorites," he suggested, perhaps already playing tactical mind games with his rivals.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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