Wout van Aert makes surprise decision to challenge Mathieu van der Poel at cyclocross World Championships

'I am excited to start in such a beautiful race' - says Belgian after snap decision

Wout van Aert in action at the recent Azencross (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert has made a surprise and last-minute decision to race next Sunday's Cyclocross World Championship in Liévin, in northern France, and so a battle with eternal rival Mathieu van der Poel is suddenly back on.

Belgian national coach Angelo De Clercq had only named eight of his nine riders for the elite men's race. Now Van Aert has been confirmed as the final rider in the team after a late change of mind. 

