Neilson Powless wins Clásica San Sebastián in thrilling finale
American rider holds off breakaway companions in tense sprint
Neilson Powless (EF Education-Nippo) defeated Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Victorious) and Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in a three-man sprint to win Clasicá Cicliste San Sebastián.
Along with Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux), the three riders broke out of the peloton on the descent of Erlaitz, about 35km from the finish.
Despite being affected by a late crash on the run-in to the finish, which saw Rota distanced from the others, the leaders were able to avoid being caught by the small group of favourites in pursuit.
More to come.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|5:34:31
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|3
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:30:00
|5
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:04
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|8
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Neilson Powless wins Clásica San Sebastián in thrilling finaleAmerican rider holds off breakaway companions in tense sprint
-
Jet lag and sleepless nights are no obstacle for Van Vleuten in San SebastianMovistar rider moves back to top of women’s WorldTour rankings
-
Tour de l'Ain: Storer wins stage 3 and overall titleAustralian climbs to first pro victory at three-day stage race
-
Annemiek van Vleuten wins Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa with solo attackOlympic time trial champion comes out on top in Spain
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.