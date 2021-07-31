Neilson Powless wins Clásica San Sebastián in thrilling finale

Image 1 of 15 Three-up sprint won by American Neilson Powless (EF Education-Nippo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 15 Neilson Powless (EF Education-Nippo) accelerated for his first WorldTour pro victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 15 Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 15 Movistar setting the pace during 231.5-kilometre course in and around San Sebastián (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 15 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 15 Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) on a climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 15 Spain's Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) was active on the course (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 15 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 15 Peloton during the 41st Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa 2021 for 231.5km race in and around Donostia-San Sebastian (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 15 Javier Romo of Spain and Team Astana – Premier Tech in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 15 Simon Carr of United Kingdom and Team EF Education-Nippo in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 15 Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers during 231.5km race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 15 2019 Clasicá San Sebastián winner Julian Alaphilippe at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 15 Matej Mohoric and Bahrain Victorious at start of Basque country race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 15 Neilson Powless of EF Education-Nippo would be part of breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Neilson Powless (EF Education-Nippo) defeated Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Victorious) and Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in a three-man sprint to win Clasicá Cicliste San Sebastián.

Along with Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux), the three riders broke out of the peloton on the descent of Erlaitz, about 35km from the finish.

Despite being affected by a late crash on the run-in to the finish, which saw Rota distanced from the others, the leaders were able to avoid being caught by the small group of favourites in pursuit.

