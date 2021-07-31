Trending

Neilson Powless wins Clásica San Sebastián in thrilling finale

By

American rider holds off breakaway companions in tense sprint

Image 1 of 15

SAN SEBASTIAN SPAIN JULY 31 LR Mikkel Honor of Denmark and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Neilson Powless of United States and Team EF Education Nippo Matej Mohoric of Slovenia and Team Bahrain Victorious sprint at finish line during the 41st Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa 2021 a 2235km race from DonostiaSan Sebastian to DonostiaSan Sebastian Klasikoa on July 31 2021 in San Sebastian Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Three-up sprint won by American Neilson Powless (EF Education-Nippo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 15

SAN SEBASTIAN SPAIN JULY 31 LR Neilson Powless of United States and Team EF Education Nippo Mikkel Honor of Denmark and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Matej Mohoric of Slovenia and Team Bahrain Victorious sprint at finish line during the 41st Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa 2021 a 2235km race from DonostiaSan Sebastian to DonostiaSan Sebastian Klasikoa on July 31 2021 in San Sebastian Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Neilson Powless (EF Education-Nippo) accelerated for his first WorldTour pro victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 15

Clasica San Sebastian 2021 - San Sebastian - San Sebastian 222,3,2 km - 31/07/2021 - Mikel Landa (ESP - Bahrain Victorious) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 15

Clasica San Sebastian 2021 - San Sebastian - San Sebastian 222,3,2 km - 31/07/2021 - Movistar Team - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Movistar setting the pace during 231.5-kilometre course in and around San Sebastián (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 15

VALDEBLORE LA COLMIANE FRANCE MARCH 13 Neilson Powless of United States and Team EF Education Nippo during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 7 a 119km stage from Le Broc to Valdeblore La Colmiane 1501m Breakaway Stage itinerary redesigned due to COVID19 lockdown imposed in the city of Nice ParisNice on March 13 2021 in Valdeblore La Colmiane France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 15

Clasica San Sebastian 2021 - San Sebastian - San Sebastian 222,3,2 km - 31/07/2021 - Valerio Conti (ITA - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) on a climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 15

Clasica San Sebastian 2021 - San Sebastian - San Sebastian 222,3,2 km - 31/07/2021 - Juan Ayuso (ESP - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Spain's Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) was active on the course (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 15

Clasica San Sebastian 2021 - San Sebastian - San Sebastian 222,3,2 km - 31/07/2021 - Julian Alaphilippe (FRA - Deceuninck - Quick-Step) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 15

SAN SEBASTIAN SPAIN JULY 31 A general view of the peloton during the 41st Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa 2021 a 2235km race from DonostiaSan Sebastian to DonostiaSan Sebastian Klasikoa on July 31 2021 in San Sebastian Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Peloton during the 41st Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa 2021 for 231.5km race in and around Donostia-San Sebastian (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 15

SAN SEBASTIAN SPAIN JULY 31 Javier Romo of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech in the Breakaway during the 41st Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa 2021 a 2235km race from DonostiaSan Sebastian to DonostiaSan Sebastian Klasikoa on July 31 2021 in San Sebastian Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Javier Romo of Spain and Team Astana – Premier Tech in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 15

SAN SEBASTIAN SPAIN JULY 31 Simon Carr of United Kingdom and Team EF Education Nippo in the Breakaway during the 41st Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa 2021 a 2235km race from DonostiaSan Sebastian to DonostiaSan Sebastian Klasikoa on July 31 2021 in San Sebastian Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Simon Carr of United Kingdom and Team EF Education-Nippo in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 15

Clasica San Sebastian 2021 - San Sebastian - San Sebastian 222,3,2 km - 31/07/2021 - Egan Bernal (COL - Ineos Grenadiers) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers during 231.5km race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 15

Clasica San Sebastian 2021 - San Sebastian - San Sebastian 222,3,2 km - 31/07/2021 - Julian Alaphilippe (FRA - Deceuninck - Quick-Step) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

2019 Clasicá San Sebastián winner Julian Alaphilippe at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 15

Clasica San Sebastian 2021 - San Sebastian - San Sebastian 222,3,2 km - 31/07/2021 - Matej Mohoric (SLO - Bahrain Victorious) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Matej Mohoric and Bahrain Victorious at start of Basque country race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 15

SAN SEBASTIAN SPAIN JULY 31 LR Neilson Powless of United States and Team EF Education Nippo Bertjan Lindeman of Netherlands and Team Team Qhubeka Nexthash Anthony Roux of France and Team Groupama FDJ during the 41st Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa 2021 a 2235km race from DonostiaSan Sebastian to DonostiaSan Sebastian Klasikoa on July 31 2021 in San Sebastian Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Neilson Powless of EF Education-Nippo would be part of breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Neilson Powless (EF Education-Nippo) defeated Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Victorious) and Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in a three-man sprint to win Clasicá Cicliste San Sebastián.

Along with Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux), the three riders broke out of the peloton on the descent of Erlaitz, about 35km from the finish.

Despite being affected by a late crash on the run-in to the finish, which saw Rota distanced from the others, the leaders were able to avoid being caught by the small group of favourites in pursuit.

More to come.

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 5:34:31
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
3Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:30:00
5Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:04
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
7Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
8Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
9Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo

Latest on Cyclingnews