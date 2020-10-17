Will the Giro reach Milan, possible teams for Cavendish and Longo Borghini interview – Podcast

Trek-Segafredo’s Elisa Longo Borghini on the attack during the 2020 Giro Rosa

In the latest Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you by Sportful and Pinarello, we talk about the precarious situation at the Giro d'Italia after a number of positive COVID-19 tests have led to two teams withdrawing and one additional team's management requesting that the race comes to an early end.

We discuss if the Giro will make it to Milan, and how the organisers are vowing to carry on.

We also hear from Mark Cavendish, who spoke to the media in Belgium this week, and we look at the potential teams that he could join in 2021.

With the men's and women's Tour of Flanders coming up on Sunday, we look at the favourites, and we talk to Elisa Longo Borghini about her season, the Classics and Trek-Segafredo.

The Cyclingnews Podcast is brought to you by Sportful and Pinarello.

