EF Pro Cycling call for Giro d'Italia to be stopped

A request from the EF Pro Cycling team to stop the Giro d'Italia on Monday’s second rest day because of "a clearly compromised bubble" has been rejected by the UCI.

According to Eurosport, the letter was sent to Giro d'Italia race organiser RCS Sport, the UCI, and other teams and stakeholders, with EF Pro Cycling saying, "it must be expected that further illness will result" from the positive tests so far, and that, "it would be better for the Giro and the UCI World Tour… [if] this be done in a systematic, holistic way versus a chaotic withdrawal on a team by team basis."

The UCI rejected EF Pro Cycling’s request, with UCI president David Lappartient reportedly writing: "We now face a challenge to finish the season and this can be achieved by continuing this spirit of collaboration and unity in professional cycling."

The UCI said a general screening of the teams is being carried out on Thursday and Friday in addition to the testing planned for the second rest day on Monday.

"With these measures, we trust in everyone's cooperation in the common goal of continuing our sport in the safest possible conditions. The outcome of these measures will be closely monitored throughout the continuation of the event and for any additional measures."

Regardless of the test results, EF have said they will leave the Giro d’Italia if they have a positive test in their team.

More to follow...