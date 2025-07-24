'We crashed into the car' - Tadej Pogačar reveals pre-stage 'collision' with Visma-Lease a Bike team car at Tour de France

'I don't know if he wanted to brake check my brakes' says Pogačar

BOLLENE, FRANCE - JULY 23: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Yellow leader jersey prior to the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 17 a 160.4km stage from Bollene to Valence / #UCIWT / on July 23, 2025 in Bollene, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Tadej Pogačar in the Tour de France yellow jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar shrugged off any issues or injury but confirmed he 'collided' with a Visma-Lease a Bike team car before the start of stage 18 of the Tour de France to Col de la Loze.

He was not hurt in any way and began his defence of the yellow jersey, with Visma Lease a Bike and Jonas Vingegaard expected to challenge him in the final Alpine stages of the Tour de France.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

