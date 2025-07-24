'We crashed into the car' - Tadej Pogačar reveals pre-stage 'collision' with Visma-Lease a Bike team car at Tour de France
'I don't know if he wanted to brake check my brakes' says Pogačar
Tadej Pogačar shrugged off any issues or injury but confirmed he 'collided' with a Visma-Lease a Bike team car before the start of stage 18 of the Tour de France to Col de la Loze.
He was not hurt in any way and began his defence of the yellow jersey, with Visma Lease a Bike and Jonas Vingegaard expected to challenge him in the final Alpine stages of the Tour de France.
The 'collision' appears to have been a simple accident but is the latest chapter in the psychological and physiological battle between Pogačar and Vingegaard and their respective teams in the 2025 Tour de France as they fight for overall success.
The UAE Team Emirates-XRG leader was apparently riding to the sign-on podium in Vif when the incident happened. It was first reported by ITV television reporter Daniel Friebe, who asked Pogačar what happened for British television.
"The news spread fast…" Pogačar said with a smile before revealing details.
"We were going to the start line and of course the (Visma) car was also going. It was clear in the front, we were cruising behind the car, maybe a bit too close, then he suddenly… I don't know if he wanted to brake check my brakes.
"I wasn't ready, because I didn't see anyone in front. I didn't see the reason that he needed to stop, like urgently, so I crashed with poor Zhao (one of the UAE press officers). We crashed into the car but it's OK."
