Vuelta a España director vows action against pro-Palestine protesters who disrupted Israel-Premier Tech during stage 5

'We are going to file a complaint; we cannot allow what happened' says Javier Guillén

Team Israel Premier Tech &#039;s riders compete during the fifth stage of La Vuelta a Espana cycling tour, a 24.1 km time-trial team race in Figueres, on August 27, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Israel-Premier Tech race in Figueres during the Vuelta a España stage 5 team time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vuelta a España race director Javier Guillén has said that the race will seek to take action against the pro-Palestine protesters who blocked Israel-Premier Tech during Wednesday's stage 5 team time trial.

The team's riders were forced to come to a stop during the early kilometres of the stage as a group of five protesters holding Palestinian flags and other banners against Israel's actions in Gaza stood in the road.

Speaking to Marca on Wednesday evening, Guillén stated that the race would be filing a complaint against the protesters.

"The team continues to work with race organisers and relevant authorities to ensure our safety at the Vuelta a España and all races, and ensure any protests do not impact our safety, nor our right to race."

