Giro d'Italia protester charged with assault after disrupting stage 6 final in Naples - Video

'Suddenly, there was someone in front of me with a ribbon and who knows what else he had' says breakaway rider Van der Hoorn

Protesters stepped out in front of breakaway riders Enzo Paleni and Taco van der Hoorn in the final kilometres of stage 6 of the Giro d&#039;italia
Protesters stepped out in front of breakaway riders Enzo Paleni and Taco van der Hoorn in the final kilometres of stage 6 of the Giro d'italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the two protestors who disrupted the finish of Thursday's stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia in Naples is under investigation following the incident, according to local reports.

The protest appears to be linked to Israel-Premier Tech's presence at the Giro and the ongoing Gaza war. The protestors reportedly held up banners with a slogan reading 'Israel out of the Giro d'Italia', according to Il Gazzettino Vesuviano.

Dani Ostanek
