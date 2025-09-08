Visma-Lease a Bike sign Bruno Armirail, Cattaneo joins Remco Evenepoel in move to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Power shifts in top teams continue with latest transfers

Bruno Armirail of France and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale competes during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 10
Bruno Armirail drills it on the front of the breakaway during stage 10 of the 2025 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two of professional cycling's top teams confirmed significant transfers for 2026, with Visma-Lease a Bike announcing they have signed French time trial champion Bruno Armirail from Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe hailing the acquisition of Mattia Cattaneo, who will join Remco Evenepoel in moving across from Soudal-QuickStep.

Armirail is still seeking his first WorldTour victory after eight seasons at the sport's top level. The 31-year-old signed his first pro contract with Groupama-FDJ in 2018 and spent six seasons with the team before joining Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale in 2024.

An attacking rider, Armirail won the mountains classification in the Itzulia Basque Country and Critérium du Dauphiné this year in addition to the French time trial title.

Although he hasn't won a Grand Tour stage yet, Armirail led the Giro d'Italia for two stages in 2023 after making the winning breakaway on stage 14. He ended the race 16th overall behind winner Primož Roglič.

"With Mattia, we continue our strategy of pairing our young talents with experienced professionals," Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe CEO Ralph Denk said. "Mattia brings race awareness and experience, along with the big engine that provides crucial power for the team – from one-day races to the Grand Tours."

