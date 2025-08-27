Visma-Lease a Bike convince Jan Ullrich to chug a jar of Nutella

Matteo Jorgenson dreaming of Nutella during stage 2 of the Vuelta a España

Pro cycling isn't always so serious, and even though Visma-Lease a Bike were defending the Vuelta a España lead of Jonas Vingegaard over the weekend, they found some time for fun in the team bus.

Victor Campenaerts, well known for his vlogs on Instagram, used the platform to confirm an old rumour about 1997 Tour de France winner Jan Ullrich.

The Belgian explained in his vlog that teammate Matteo Jorgenson has been revealing random facts every day.

Jorgenson asks his teammates on the Visma-Lease a Bike bus this question: "Why do you think this town is responsible for 25% of the consumption of the world's hazelnuts?"

The answer was an easy one; it is because Alba is home to the Ferrero, makers of the chocolate/hazelnut spread Nutella, and the bus was parked near the Nutella factory.

"Would there be a tap we could just hang under with our mouths open and get filled up with Nutella?" Campenaerts asked.

He also chimed in with a fact of his own. "Did you know the rumour is that Jan Ullrich put a jar of Nutella in the microwave, then drank the jar of Nutella?" he asked.

"That's a completely unverified fact," Jorgenson laughed. "Jan Ullrich, can you respond to the vlog, please?"

Having been tagged in the Instagram post, Ullrich eventually replied with a video of his own.

"This was my trick for sure in the winter when I was active. But in the summer, you don't need a microwave - the hot sun in the summer is enough. Cheers and good luck in the Vuelta - this is for you guys and Jonas."

Then, Ullrich appears to drink from the Nutella jar, giving a contented sigh, "Lecker (delicious)" and a thumbs up.

