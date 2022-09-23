Van Vleuten confirmed for Worlds road race despite broken elbow

By Patrick Fletcher
published

'Recovery sufficient to be able to participate' says Dutch federation

HARROGATE ENGLAND SEPTEMBER 28 Arrival Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands Celebration during the 92nd UCI Road World Championships 2019 Women Elite Road Race a 1494km race from Bradford to Harrogate 125m Yorkshire2019 Yorkshire2019 on September 28 2019 in Harrogate England Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Van Vleuten will ride Worlds after all (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) has been cleared to compete in the elite women's road race at the UCI Road World Championships, despite breaking her elbow on Wednesday. 

The 2019 world champion fell heavily in a freak crash at the start of the Dutch women's leg of the mixed relay team time trial on Wednesday. 

She was diagnosed with a broken elbow but the fracture was said to be stable and she was able to join her teammates on a training ride the next day. 

On Friday, she underwent further medical examinations and the Dutch federation subsequently confirmed that she will take to the start line in Wollongong on Saturday morning. 

"Very nice news from Wollongong: Annemiek van Vleuten will ride the road race at the World Championships on Saturday," read a statement from the federation. 

"A final test today showed that the recovery was sufficient to be able to participate."

More to follow

