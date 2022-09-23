Van Vleuten confirmed for Worlds road race despite broken elbow
'Recovery sufficient to be able to participate' says Dutch federation
Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) has been cleared to compete in the elite women's road race at the UCI Road World Championships, despite breaking her elbow on Wednesday.
The 2019 world champion fell heavily in a freak crash at the start of the Dutch women's leg of the mixed relay team time trial on Wednesday.
She was diagnosed with a broken elbow but the fracture was said to be stable and she was able to join her teammates on a training ride the next day.
On Friday, she underwent further medical examinations and the Dutch federation subsequently confirmed that she will take to the start line in Wollongong on Saturday morning.
"Very nice news from Wollongong: Annemiek van Vleuten will ride the road race at the World Championships on Saturday," read a statement from the federation.
"A final test today showed that the recovery was sufficient to be able to participate."
More to follow
