Recommended reading

'I couldn’t train and prepare as I wanted' – Elbow fracture hinders Geerike Schreurs but won't stop her lining up at Unbound Gravel

By published

Second at Unbound 200 on debut the Dutch rider is in Emporia preparing for 'biggest race of the year' on Saturday

ANTWERP BELGIUM JANUARY 23 Geerike Schreurs of The Netherlands during the SD Worx Protime 2025 Team Presentation on January 23 2025 in Antwerp Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Geerike Schreurs at the SD Worx-Protime team presentation 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Geerike Schreurs crashed hard in the early stages of The Traka 360 in early May it was not just one, but two, of the biggest races of the season hanging in the balance for the Dutch SD Worx-Protime rider who has quickly made herself a name as one of the most formidable gravel players. 

Schreurs tried to continue on after hitting the deck in Spain, pushing on for another 135 kilometres across the rough terrain of the 360km race from Girona. The rider who could clearly be seen trying to avoid putting any pressure on the injured arm, endured through the many bumps until the pain got so bad that after ten hours and 274km of racing she had to take the "fastest way to the hospital instead of the finish line".

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.