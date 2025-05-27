'I couldn’t train and prepare as I wanted' – Elbow fracture hinders Geerike Schreurs but won't stop her lining up at Unbound Gravel

When Geerike Schreurs crashed hard in the early stages of The Traka 360 in early May it was not just one, but two, of the biggest races of the season hanging in the balance for the Dutch SD Worx-Protime rider who has quickly made herself a name as one of the most formidable gravel players.

Schreurs tried to continue on after hitting the deck in Spain, pushing on for another 135 kilometres across the rough terrain of the 360km race from Girona. The rider who could clearly be seen trying to avoid putting any pressure on the injured arm, endured through the many bumps until the pain got so bad that after ten hours and 274km of racing she had to take the "fastest way to the hospital instead of the finish line".

There it was revealed that she had fractured her elbow, meaning she not only had been force to end her plight to better the second of 2024 at The Traka 360 but lost the chance to defend her title at The Gralloch Gravel and faced a race against time ahead to try and make it to one of the gruelling but prestigious races of the season, Unbound Gravel 200.



Fortunately, that race to make it to the start line in Emporia now looks set to be a winning one.

“I will race Unbound," Schreurs said in response to an email query from Cyclingnews.

Still, there is no doubt an injury hampered run up is not the ideal lead in for 200 miles of racing on rough roads – or 202.4 miles and 325.7 kilometres to be exact – particularly at an event which boasts such a deep field. Had all gone well the rider, who in 2024 launched into her debut year and took second place, would be entering among the top favourites. A broken elbow, however, wasn't part of the plan.

"Unfortunately I couldn't train and prepare as I wanted to due to the fracture," said Schreurs. "It is the biggest race of the year and one of the most beautiful races there is in gravel racing, so I don’t want to miss it.”

Given the less than ideal lead-in Schreurs may be entering Unbound 200 surrounded by a little less expectation as she takes on the likes of defending champion Rosa Klöser (Canyon-SRAM-MAAP), Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized), two-time The Traka 360 winner Karolina Migoń (PAS Racing) and a debuting off-road force, Annika Langvad (Specialized).

Still, there will be no writing off Schreurs, not given her performance in Kansas last year, a run of results this season which already includes two UCI Gravel World Series round wins plus the clear strength and tenacity on display at The Traka before she was forced to pull the pin.

Only Saturday will tell if it is possible for Schreurs to win both the race to the start line in Emporia and the one to the finish line as well.