Illness forces seven-time winner Anna van der Breggen out of return to La Flèche Wallonne Femmes

SD Worx-Protime say Dutch rider is 'not completely recovered' and hope she will be fit for Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday

OVERIJSE, BELGIUM - APRIL 18: Anna van der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime reacts after the 10th De Brabantse Pijl - La Fleche Brabanconne 2025 - Women&#039;s Elite a 125.7km one day race from Lennik to Overijse on April 18, 2025 in Overijse, Belgium. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Anna van der Breggen is out of Wednesday's La Flèche Wallonne Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

There won't be a historic eighth La Flèche Wallonne Femmes title arriving for Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime), at least for now, after the former Ardennes master was forced to pull out on the morning of the race due to illness.

Returning to the women's peloton from three years of retirement meant that Van der Breggen would get the chance to again take on the iconic Mur de Huy finish at La Flèche Wallonne, which she conquered seven times in a row between 2015 and 2021.

