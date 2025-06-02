Recommended reading

Unbound Gravel shakes up women's Life Time Grand Prix wildcards as Cameron Jones slots into series with tie for third on men's overall leaderboard

Three top women's wildcard contenders after Sea Otter Gravel all DNF at Unbound 200, leaving them out of running

New wildcard entrant to the Life Time Grand Prix, Leah Van der Linden racing at Sea Otter Gravel, where the competition for a LIfe Time Grand Prix wildcard began (Image credit: Life Time/Dan Hughes)

The seven riders who earned spots in the invitation-only Life Time Grand Prix were announced a day after the dust from Unbound Gravel 200 on Saturday. Cameron Jones led the selection in the men's division after his victory in Emporia and was joined by Andrew L’Esperance, Matthew Wilson and Skyler Taylor who completed the four berths for men. The three women earning spots in the Grand Prix were Haley Dumke, Laurel Quinones and Leah Van der Linden.

The top women's contenders coming into Kansas were Anna Yamauchi, Emily Newsom and Hannah Shell, but all three failed to finish the race. Both Newsom, who was third at Unbound 200 two years ago, and Yamauchi withdrew after having crashed.

