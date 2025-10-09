Ultra-distance rider Sofiane Sehili remains under arrest in Russia after appeal rejected

French rider faces up to two years in prison if accusation of illegal border-crossing upheld

Sofiane Sehili competing at Bright Midnight in 2023.
Sofiane Sehili competing at Bright Midnight in 2023. (Image credit: Hunt/Nils Laengner)

French ultra-distance rider Sofiane Sehili is set to remain under arrest in eastern Russia after a local court rejected his appeal against charges of an attempted illegal border crossing during his Eurasia World Record bid.

Sehili began his attempt to conquer the Eurasia World Record – the fastest person to cycle across both continents in one go – in Portugal on July 8. But having reached the far east of Russia by early September, he was then arrested on charges that could see him in prison for up to two years.

In early October, a court in the eastern region of Primorié rejected his appeal, according to Russian news agencies, and his lawyer will now reportedly take his case to a higher legal authority.

According to the Russian authorities, Sehili, 44, wanted to use a frontier post to re-enter Russia from China via a frontier that was only crossable by train or bus – a transport option that would have invalidated his record bid in its third and final month.

Sehili was refused permission to cross by the Chinese authorities unless he travelled by train for the minimum possible journey of 20 kilometres between two stations on different sides of the border, according to L'Équipe. So the Frenchman opted to use his bike to reach Russia, first through rough woodland and then riding alongside the railway line to the equivalent Russian customs post. But when he got there, he was arrested.

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

