Trek-Segafredo stay with red pin-strip racing kit for 2018 - Gallery

Degenkolb and Mollema show off new Santini clothing at training camp
Trek-Segafredo have unveiled their racing and training colours for the 2018 season, opting for an updated version of their red pinstripe race kit and a high visibility yellow kit designed for training. Santini has replaced Sportful as Trek-Segafredo's technical sponsor.
The aerodynamically-cut jersey is made from Santini's Bodyfit fabric. The sides and back of the bib-shorts are protected by tear and abrasion-resistant material, Dyneema. Trek-Segafredo had a red and black jersey for 2017. The jersey is all red for 2018, with traditional black shorts, with red bands.
The Trek-Segafredo team showed off their new race clothing during a presentation at a training camp and media day in Sicily, with their base below the snow-covered slopes of Mount Etna. Following the clothing presentation and official team photo, the riders headed out for a ride, enjoying the mild temperatures Sicily offers in the winter.
Technical Director Matt Shriver confirmed that the riders will race in the red colours but that the team expects riders to always train in the high visibility kit.
"Safety is an important issue for Trek-Segafredo. Therefore, we expect our riders as of January 1st to train only in the high visibility clothing, with the Bontrager daytime running lights always on. The red kit will be used solely for racing," he said.
The 2018 Trek-Segafredo roster includes 28 riders from 18 different nationalities. Trek-Segafredo did not sign a new Grand Tour team leader to replace Alberto Contador after his retirement, with Bauke Mollema expected to lead the squad at the Tour de France as he did in 2016.
John Degenkolb and Jasper Stuyven will again lead Trek-Segafredo in the cobbled Classics and sprints, with Fabio Felline and Giacomo Nizzolo giving the team other sprint options. Jarlinson Pantano and Pete Stetina will offer key support to Mollema on the climbs.
Team manager Luca Guercilena has signed seven new riders including Gianluca Brambilla (from Quick-Step Floors), New Zealand sprinter Alex Frame (from British Continental squad JLT-Condor), and Ryan Mullen and Tom Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac).
American riders on the team include Stetina, 2016 USA national champion Greg Daniel and Kiel Reijnen.
Cyclingnews is attending the Trek-Segafredo training camp in Sicily and will have news and interviews from the team's leading riders in the next few days.
