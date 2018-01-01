Riders and teams reveal their new 2018 kits - Gallery

Image 1 of 36 Alejandro Valverde, Nairo Quintana and Mikel Landa (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 2 of 36 Marcel Kittel models the 2018 Katusha-Alpecin jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 36 Dan Martin, Alexander Kristoff and Fabio Aru show off their new UAE Team Emirates jersey (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 4 of 36 Omar Fraile in the Astana kit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 36 Jan Hirt in the Astana 2018 kit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 36 Peter Kennaugh (Bora-hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 7 of 36 Alvaro Hodeg (QuickStep-Floors) (Image credit: Sigfrid Eggers) Image 8 of 36 Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-Floors) (Image credit: Sigfrid Eggers) Image 9 of 36 Michael Morkov (QuickStep-Floors) (Image credit: Sigfrid Eggers) Image 10 of 36 Florian Sénéchal (QuickStep-Floors) (Image credit: Sigfrid Eggers) Image 11 of 36 Fabio Aru, Alexander Kristoff and Dan Martin are all new signings for UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 12 of 36 Tony Gallopin (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 13 of 36 Daniel Oss (Bora-hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 14 of 36 Davide Formolo (Bora-hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 15 of 36 Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 16 of 36 Dylan van Baarle (Team Sky) (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 17 of 36 European champion Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 18 of 36 Italian champion Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 19 of 36 Jens Keukeleire (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 20 of 36 Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 21 of 36 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Team Sky) (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 22 of 36 Egan Bernal (Team Sky) (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 23 of 36 Leonardo Basso (Team Sky) (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 24 of 36 Jhonatan Narvaez (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Sigfrid Eggers) Image 25 of 36 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Sigfrid Eggers) Image 26 of 36 Mikel Landa waves while wearing the new Movistar kit (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 27 of 36 Marcus Burghardt models the Bora-Hansgrohe 2018 kit (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 28 of 36 The inaugural Vital Concept Club kit is predominantly green and black (Image credit: Courtesy of Vital Concept Club) Image 29 of 36 Simon Gerrans (BMC) (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 30 of 36 Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) poses in the new kit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 31 of 36 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) in the 2018 team kit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 32 of 36 Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 33 of 36 Rafael Valls (Movistar) (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 34 of 36 Eduardo Sepúlveda (Movistar) (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 35 of 36 Nick Schultz (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) (Image credit: Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) Image 36 of 36 Xandro Meurisse in the new 2018 Wanty-Groupe Gobert kit (Image credit: Wanty Groupe-Gobert)

As 2018 arrived around the world, riders and teams revealed their new colours for the rapidly approaching road season.

While some riders were able to reveal their new colours at team presentations and media days, most were obliged to wait until January 1 to respect their previous contracts that ended on December 31.

Fabio Aru sportingly thanked the Astana team for their six years together but quickly showed off his new UAE Team Emirates jersey. Aru is the current Italian national champion but his jersey disappointed many because it is similar to the team colours with only a red, white and green band on the waist.

UAE Team Emirates have also signed Dan Martin and Alexander Kristoff and the team quickly showed them in the team's largely unchanged colours. Kristoff has a special European champion's jersey with a UAE Team Emirates logo on the chest.

Katusha-Alpecin signed seven new rider for 2018, including Marcel Kittel, Britain's Alex Dowsett and Australia's Nathan Haas.

Team Sky signed a string of talented young riders for 2018 and they showed off the British team's new white and blue jersey. Egan Bernal, Chris Lawless, Kristoffer Halvorsen, Pavel Sivakov and Leonardo Basso all showed off their new colours, as did other new signings David de la Cruz, Dylan van Baarle and Jonathan Castroviejo.

Trek-Segafredo signed seven new riders for 2018 and updated their pin-stripe design with new apparel sponsor Santini. Toms Skujiņš was one of the first rider to show off his new red colours after joining Trek-Segafredo from Cannondale-Drapac.

Elia Viviani left Team Sky for Quick-Step Floors, swapping black for blue. Other riders are expected to reveal their new colours and new bikes on social media as they head out for their first rides of 2018.

Cyclingnews will have more images on rider's new kit throughout the day.

2018 cycling team jerseys