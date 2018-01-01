Riders and teams reveal their new 2018 kits - Gallery

While some riders were able to reveal their new colours at team presentations and media days, most were obliged to wait until January 1 to respect their previous contracts that ended on December 31.
Fabio Aru sportingly thanked the Astana team for their six years together but quickly showed off his new UAE Team Emirates jersey. Aru is the current Italian national champion but his jersey disappointed many because it is similar to the team colours with only a red, white and green band on the waist.
UAE Team Emirates have also signed Dan Martin and Alexander Kristoff and the team quickly showed them in the team's largely unchanged colours. Kristoff has a special European champion's jersey with a UAE Team Emirates logo on the chest.
Katusha-Alpecin signed seven new rider for 2018, including Marcel Kittel, Britain's Alex Dowsett and Australia's Nathan Haas.
Team Sky signed a string of talented young riders for 2018 and they showed off the British team's new white and blue jersey. Egan Bernal, Chris Lawless, Kristoffer Halvorsen, Pavel Sivakov and Leonardo Basso all showed off their new colours, as did other new signings David de la Cruz, Dylan van Baarle and Jonathan Castroviejo.
Trek-Segafredo signed seven new riders for 2018 and updated their pin-stripe design with new apparel sponsor Santini. Toms Skujiņš was one of the first rider to show off his new red colours after joining Trek-Segafredo from Cannondale-Drapac.
Elia Viviani left Team Sky for Quick-Step Floors, swapping black for blue. Other riders are expected to reveal their new colours and new bikes on social media as they head out for their first rides of 2018.
