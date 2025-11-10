Tour de France winner Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Giro d'Italia winner Simon Yates headline Rouleur Live in November

Tour de France winner Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Giro d'Italia winner Simon Yates are set to headline Rouleur Live in London next week from November 13-15 alongside dozens of stars of pro cycling, including former Tour de France winners Greg LeMond and Kasia Niewiadoma.

Ferrand-Prévot stormed to her first-ever Tour de France overall victory in a high mountains masterclass in August, extending her long list of achievements, which include Paris-Roubaix, an Olympic gold medal and multiple world titles. Likewise, Yates brought the Giro d'Italia to a thrilling close, winning the maglia rosa in June.

LeMond will be the first special guest on the stage to open the event on Thursday, November 13, followed by Ferrand-Prévot, who will speak on stage on Friday, November 14, while Yates will close out the event with an on-stage discussion on Saturday, November 15.

In between, figures from across the sport will attend the event, offering engaging interviews and stage discussions throughout the three days.



Following her participation at the UCI Road World Championships held in Africa this September, Rwanda's Xaverine Nirere will be on stage to discuss the historical moment. Dan Bigham, Niamh Fisher-Black and Adam Blythe will be on hand to discuss safety, tech and tactics, while Filippo Ganna will address time trialling equipment and speed.

Later in the week, Emily Chappell will talk about why representation matters, and Flanders Classics' Tomas Van Den Spiegel will address sustainability in pro cycling. Also, don't miss newly-crowned world champion, Magdeleine Vallieres, who will talk about winning the rainbow jersey.

The full guest list is below, and among the attendees are Rory Townsend, Lorenzo Finn, Luke Rowe and Puck Pieterse.

Alongside the live show, the event will also exhibit more than 80 brands, including Pinarello, Kask, Cannondale and Colnago.

Rouleur Live, formerly named The Rouleur Classic, began in 2015 in London, and this year will be based at the Truman Brewery in East London.

Tickets are available for purchase from Rouleur.



Guest list

Thursday, November 13

Greg LeMond, Filippo Ganna, Dan Bigham, Jez Cox, Lorenzo Finn, Niamh Fisher-Black, Xaverine Nirere, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, Puck Pieterse, Matt Stephens, Hannah Walker and Laurens ten Dam.

Friday, November 14

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Greg LeMond, Jez Cox, Lorenzo Finn, Niamh Fisher-Black, Matt Stephens, Emma Finucane, Alexander Kristoff, Manon Lloyd, Luke Rowe, Hannah Walker and Lael Wilcox.

Saturday, November 15

Simon Yates, Jez Cox, Laura Kenny, Matt Stephens, Rory Townsend, Magdeleine Vallieres, Hannah Walker, and Sam Watson.