Pauline Ferrand-Prévot celebrates Tour de France Femmes victory and reveals final goals for 2025

Road World Championships in Rwanda not on the plan but European Championships in France became the last goal of the season

PRAZ-SUR-ARLY, FRANCE - AUGUST 03: Pauline Ferrand-Prevot of France and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Yellow Leader Jersey prior to the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 9 a 124.1km stage from Praz-sur-Arly to Chatel Les Portes du Soleilon 1298m / #UCIWWT / August 03, 2025 in Praz-sur-Arly, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot is still celebrating her Tour de France Femmes victory but has set new goals for the final part of 2025 and confirmed she will target the Tour again in 2026.

She has opted to miss the World Championships in Rwanda but will ride the European championships in France in early October.

Ferrand-Prévot was at the Visma-Lease a Bike headquarters in the Netherlands on Monday to celebrate her Tour victory with the team, sponsors and friends.

Immediately after victory, Ferrand-Prévot suggested she might not target the Tour again due to the demands of the training and racing but has now changed her mind.

“I want to fight again to win it,” Ferrand-Prévot said in a report on L'Equipe.

The European Championships will be held in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region of south-east France, near Valence.

Ferrand-Prévot already has two European mountain bike titles to go along with her Olympic gold medal, Tour de France Femmes win and 12 elite World Champion titles.

"That was already the initial plan at the beginning of the year," Ferrand-Prévot told Sporza.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

