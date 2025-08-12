Pauline Ferrand-Prévot celebrates Tour de France Femmes victory and reveals final goals for 2025

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot is still celebrating her Tour de France Femmes victory but has set new goals for the final part of 2025 and confirmed she will target the Tour again in 2026.

She has opted to miss the World Championships in Rwanda but will ride the European championships in France in early October.

"It'll be a good goal at the end of the season." she told Sporza, after noting that it was also close to home so worked with her plan to "enjoy her Tour victory and take my time to recover and be ready to set other goals."

Ferrand-Prévot was at the Visma-Lease a Bike headquarters in the Netherlands on Monday to celebrate her Tour victory with the team, sponsors and friends.

Immediately after victory, Ferrand-Prévot suggested she might not target the Tour again due to the demands of the training and racing but has now changed her mind.

“I want to fight again to win it,” Ferrand-Prévot said in a report on L'Equipe.

"I really enjoyed the relationship with the public at the Tour de France, it was incredible. I really enjoyed seeing the little children on the side of the road with signs."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The European Championships will be held in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region of south-east France, near Valence.

The women's elite road race is set to play out over 116.1km with 1,570m of vertical elevation gain, starting in Privas with a climb up the Col du Mouin a Vent, then heading up toward the finish location of Guilherand-Granges to take on a local loop with the punchy climbs.

Ferrand-Prévot already has two European mountain bike titles to go along with her Olympic gold medal, Tour de France Femmes win and 12 elite World Champion titles.

Another set of rainbow bands is not a gal in 2025.

"That was already the initial plan at the beginning of the year," Ferrand-Prévot told Sporza.

"I really want to enjoy this victory and take my time to recover and be ready to set other goals," she said.

"So, I'm happy with the choice I made. I'm going to stick with it."