'My legs felt heavy at the start of the race today' – Tom Pidcock comes through Milan-San Remo fatigue to claim third place on opening stage of Volta a Catalunya

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Briton opened up final uphill sprint but overhauled by Dorian Godon and Remco Evenepoel

2026 Volta a Catalunya stage 1: Tom Pidcock during the race
2026 Volta a Catalunya stage 1: Tom Pidcock during the race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fresh from a narrow miss at Milan-San Remo, Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5) came painfully but impressively close to another win at the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya on Monday.

As the front third of the bunch roared into the very technical finale and notoriously tricky uphill sprint in Sant Feliu de Guíxols, Pidcock was perfectly placed to launch an attack.

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The 500-metre, 5% uphill climb to the line in Sant Feliu de Guíxols is notoriously hard to calculate, with Evenepoel, second a few years back in the same finish to Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), once again having to settle for runner-up spot.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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