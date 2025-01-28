'It's refreshing and motivating' - Tom Pidcock debuts with Q36.5 at AlUla Tour after Ineos Grenadiers divorce

'I didn't miss cyclocross at all this winter' says Yorkshireman

Tom Pidcock made his much-anticipated debut with the Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team at the AlUla Tour on Monday, admitting that leaving Ineos Grenadiers during the winter was a chance for a new start to his career.  

"Things changed, and I felt a big weight off my shoulders, a big sense of relief and freedom. It’s really refreshing and motivating,” Pidcock told the host broadcaster of the AlUla Tour.  

