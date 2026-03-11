'Asking for trouble' – After questioning the gravel at Tirreno-Adriatico, Thymen Arensman crashes and suffers huge GC dent

For Thymen Arensman, the worst part was probably that he saw it coming. "I think that's a bit like asking for trouble," he said ahead of stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico, in reference to the late sector of gravel road.

Several hours later, the Dutchman was on the deck on that very same gravel, with his body bruised and his hopes of success in this race up in flames.

"I'm relatively okay. I haven't broken anything, but I do have a lot of superficial wounds," Arensman told the Dutch website In Der Liederstrui. "It's disappointing, but the positive thing is that I'm in very good shape and I'm happy with how I feel.”

“I really like gravel, and I would also have liked to ride Strade Bianche, but here it’s only one gravel sector in the finale. And with a few sharp corners in there, I think that’s a bit like asking for trouble," he said.

“For a first road stage, I don’t think that’s ideal. If you’re going to include gravel, then make sure it’s really hard and that bigger differences can be made. Now we’re going to head into it like a bunch of madmen."

