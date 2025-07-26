'This year was on another level' – Tadej Pogačar takes yellow jersey to Paris at end of relentlessly tough Tour de France

Slovenian on the eve of sealing his fourth Tour title at just 26, but it wasn't easy

PONTARLIER, FRANCE - JULY 26: (L-R) Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma | Lease a Bike, Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Yellow Leader Jersey and Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Polka Dot Mountain Jersey cross the finish line during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 20 a 184.2km stage from Nantua to Pontarlier / #UCIWT / on July 26, 2025 in Pontarlier, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Pogačar crossed the finish alongside Van Aert and Vingegaard on stage 20 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The question that has swirled around the final days of this Tour de France has been 'Is Tadej Pogačar tired?'. It's not a state we are particularly used to seeing the imperious Slovenian in, even at the end of intense races, but in the last week in France, he has appeared fatigued.

Usually a voracious winner, Pogačar hasn't won a stage in this final week, after looking off his top level on Mont Ventoux, and then sitting back defensively on the stages to the Col de la Loze and La Plagne, looking obviously tired on stage 19 in particular.

