'They've called you 'too much' so many times' – Lotte Kopecky pens letter to younger self in new ad

World champion urges girls to keep doing sport in new Always campaign

Belgian Lotte Kopecky of SD Worx-Protime pictured at the start of the women&#039;s race of the &#039;Ronde van Vlaanderen/ Tour des Flandres/ Tour of Flanders&#039; one day cycling race, 168,8km with start and finish in Oudenaarde, Sunday 06 April 2025. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Lotte Kopecky penned a heartfelt letter to her younger self in a new video for Always #LikeAGirl campaign. (Image credit: Getty Images)

World champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) has urged young girls to stick at sports and penned a heartfelt letter to her younger self in a new video for Always' #LikeAGirl campaign.

Always, a period product brand, teamed up with Kopecky for a short film that she shared on Instagram on Tuesday, addressing 'Little Lotte' with encouragement to continue competing and to not shrink herself.

