'They've called you 'too much' so many times' – Lotte Kopecky pens letter to younger self in new ad

World champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) has urged young girls to stick at sports and penned a heartfelt letter to her younger self in a new video for Always' #LikeAGirl campaign.

Always, a period product brand, teamed up with Kopecky for a short film that she shared on Instagram on Tuesday, addressing 'Little Lotte' with encouragement to continue competing and to not shrink herself.

"Did you know that half of all girls stop playing sports during puberty? I can understand why," Kopecky, who has recently opened up about the impact of media criticism on her own mood, wrote in the caption to her post.

"During a period of insecurity and self-doubt, the negative labels that are put on female athletes can leave deep scars," she continued. "But I’m so glad that I didn’t give up, and I want to encourage all girls to keep doing sports #LikeAGirl. Stay true to your courage, ambition, and determination!"

In the attached video, clips of the world champion are interspersed with videos and photos of her racing as a child, as her voiceover reads out a letter to her younger self, which also addresses young female athletes in general.

"They've called you 'too much' so many times, haven't they? Too loud, too pushy, too aggressive, too rough," she said. "They slap these labels on you as if they're flaws, as if you need to shrink yourself, lower your voice. But here's what I need you to know: those things they call 'too much' are what make you powerful, unstoppable, great."

Since joining her first UCI team at just 16, Kopecky has become one of the most successful female cyclists of all time, becoming road world champion twice, winning the Tour of Flanders three times, and taking over 50 career wins.

"Too loud? That's your passion roaring for the world to hear. Too pushy? That's your unshakeable confidence, daring to believe in yourself. Too aggressive? That's your drive, pushing you to go further, train harder, and test your own limits. Too rough? That's the raw strength of your body and your spirit," the voiceover continues.

"I know there will be days when you feel like making yourself smaller, quieter, less. Anything to make things easier. But don't. The world doesn't need you muted. It needs you turned up to full volume. Keep going. Keep being as bold, as strong, as fierce as you can. Because one day you'll see: it's exactly what makes you enough. With love, Lotte."