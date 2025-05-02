'I was done with the opinions and high expectations' – Lotte Kopecky opens up on frustrations with media and struggles with knee injury

By published

World champion says she 'never reached full potential' during Spring Classics despite Tour of Flanders win in candid Instagram post

Kopecky at the finish of Liège-Bastogne-Liège
Kopecky at the finish of Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a candid post about her Classics campaign, world champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) has opened up about the lingering knee problem and subsequent mental challenges she struggled with throughout the spring.

Kopecky also spoke honestly about how the pressure on her to perform affected her in recent months, admitting that she "had the feeling I am just not good enough anymore", following criticism from the media on her Instagram.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.