'The mindset has been to be patient' – Derek Gee biding his time as team predict Giro d'Italia GC to 'crack' on stage 19

All eyes are on the two big final mountain stages as Canadian attempts to move up onto the podium

Derek Gee crosses the finish line on stage 18 at the Giro d&#039;Italia
Derek Gee crosses the finish line on stage 18 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even as the riders finished stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia on Thursday, eyes were very much already on stages 19 and 20, the two big mountain stages that are set to decide this finely-poised race.

With four riders within two minutes of the race lead, and two packed days of climbing to come, there's very much a sense that anything could still happen in this race, with all the podium spots and the win very much up for grabs.

