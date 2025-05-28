Recommended reading

With just two mountain stages left, this Giro d'Italia still hangs in the balance – Analysis

Stage 17 showed that the maglia rosa can't be written off, but also that Isaac del Toro is far from safe in the mountains

Giro d&#039;Italia 2025: Isaac del Toro wins stage 17
Giro d'Italia 2025: Isaac del Toro wins stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images)

After stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday, you may have read some analysis or takes saying what a terrible day for UAE Team Emirates-XRG it had been. Isaac del Toro had held onto pink, but lost time, whilst Juan Ayuso massively suffered. Many rivals looked stronger than Del Toro, and some onlookers even said it was clear that the Mexican was not going to win this Giro.

Fast forward 24 hours, however, and Del Toro's performance on stage 17 showed that it's not quite as simple as that. Coming back to win in Bormio certainly hasn't proven that he's going to win the race, as he does keep showing points of weakness in the longer climbs. But he's definitely shown that anyone who wrote him off after stage 16 was wrong. 

