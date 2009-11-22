The Cyclingnews guide to rider transfers

Trending

As the second half of the 2009 season rolls on, teams are already making preparations to confirm their rosters for next year. With a number of riders' contracts expiring and big teams like Team Sky and Team RadioShack set for the peloton the months ahead will be filled with a plethora of staff changes.

As rider transfers in-and-out of teams whip into their traditional frenzy, it can be difficult to keep a track of who's going where.

AG2R La Mondiale

In:

Maxime Bouet
David Le Lay

Out:
Aurélien Clerc
Renaud Dion
Cédric Pineau
Alexandr Pliuschin (Katusha)
Stéphane Poulhiès
Jean-Charles Senac
Blaise Sonnery
Stéphane Goubert (retiring)

Re-signed:
Nicolas Roche

Androni Giocattoli

Re-signed
Leonardo Bertagnolli

Astana

In:
Gorazd Stangelj
Paolo Tiralongo (Lampre)
Alexandre Vinokourov
David De la Fuente (Fuji-Servetto)
Andriy Grivko (ISD-Neri)
Gorazd Stangelj
Mirko Selvaggi

Out:
Dmitriy Muravyev
Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)
Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack)
Janez Brajkovič (RadioShack)
Chris Horner (RadioShack)
Sérgio Paulinho (RadioShack)
Andreas Klöden (RadioShack)
Steve Morabito (BMC)
Dmitriy Muravyev (RadioShack)
Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack)
Gregory Rast (RadioShack)
José-Luis Rubiera (RadioShack)
Michael Schär (BMC)
Tomas Vaitkus (RadioShack)

Re-signed:

Barloworld

Out:
John-Lee Augustyn
Francesco Bellotti
Diego Caccia
Steve Cummings
Chris Froome
Robert Hunter
Paolo Longo Borghini
Geraint Thomas
Patrick Calcagni (retired)
Giampaolo Cheula

Bbox Bouygues Telecom

In:
 Anthony Charteau
 Freddy Bichot

Out:
 Julien Belgy
Arnaud Labbe
Evgeny Sokolov

Re-signed:
 Yukiya Arashiro
Yoann Gené
Steve Chainel
Damien Gaudin

BMC Racing

In:
Cadel Evans
Mauro Santambrogio
Alexander Kristoff
Alessandro Ballan
George Hincapie
Karsten Kroon
Marcus Burghardt
Steve Morabito
Michael Schär

Out:
Tony Cruz

Burgos Monumental - Castilla y Leon

Out:
Enrique Mata Cabello

Caisse d'Epargne

In:
Marzio Bruseghin (Lampre)
Juan José Cobo (Footon-Servetto)
Christophe Moreau (Agritubel)
Juan Mauricio Soler (Barloworld)

Out:
Daniel Moreno (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha)
Oscar Pereiro (Xaxobeo Galicia)
Marlon Perez
Anthony Charteau (BBox Bouygues Telecom)
Nicolas Portal (Sky)

Cervélo TestTeam

In:
 Theo Bos
Stefan Denifl

Out:
Hayden Roulston
Serge Pauwels
Simon Gerrans

Re-signed:
Heinrich Haussler
Thor Hushovd
Martin Reimer

Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

In:
Kevin Ista
Jens Keukeleire
Tony Gallopin (neo-pro)

Out:
Bingen Fernández (retired)

Re-signed:
David Moncoutié
Jean-Eudes Demaret
Julien El Fares
Rein Tarramäe

CSF Group - Navigare

In:

Out:
Tiziano Dall'Antonia

Re-signed:

Elk Haus

Out:
Markus Eibegger
Matthias Brandle
Stefan Denifl

Euskaltel - Euskadi

In:
Beñat Intxausti
Gorka Izagirre Insausti
Romain Sicard

Out:
 Mikel Astarloza (Suspended)
Jorge Azanza (Esp)
Markel Irizar (RadioShack)
Inigo Landaluze (Suspended)

Re-signed:

Française Des Jeux

In:
Thibault Pinot (neo-pro)

Out:
Jerôme Coppel (Saur Sojasun)
Sébastien Joly (Saur Sojasun)
Guillaume Levarlet (Saur Sojasun)

Re-signed:

Footon-Servetto

In:
Michele Merlo (Barloworld)
David Vitoria (Rock Racing)
David Gutiérrez Gutiérrez
David Gutiérrez Palacios
Rafael Valls (Burgos Monumental)
Miguel Ángel Rubiano
Tom Faiers
Giampaolo Cheula (Barloworld)
Pedro Merino
Enrique Mata Cabello
Markus Eibegger
Matthias Brandle (Elk Haus)
Iban Mayoz Exteberria

Out:
Beñat Intxausti (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home)
Fredrik Kessiakoff (Garmin)
Paolo Bailetti (Ceramica Flaminia)
Juan José Cobo (Caisse d'Epargne)
David De la Fuente (Astana)
Robert Kiserlowski (Liquigas)
Daniele Nardello (retired)
Ricardo Serrano (Suspended)
Davide Vigano (Team Sky)

Re-signed:
Eros Capecchi
Arkaitz Durán
Alberto Benítez
Ermanno Capelli

Garmin - Slipstream

In:
Robbie Hunter (Barloworld)
Michel Kreder (Rabobank Continental)
Johan Van Summeren (Silence-Lotto)
Tom Zirbel (Bissell)
Peter Stetina (neo-pro)
Fredrik Kessiakoff (Fuji-Servetto)
Travis Meyer

Out:
Will Frischkorn (retired)
Huub Duyn
Kilian Patour (retired)
Michael Friedman
Chris Sutton (Team Sky)

Re-signed:

ISD

In:
Diego Caccia
Paolo Longo Borghini
José Rujano

Lampre - N.G.C

In:
Grega Bole (Amica Chips)
Danilo Hondo (PSK Whirlpool)
Alessandro Petacchi (LPR Brakes)
Diego Ulissi (neo-pro)
Adriano Malori (neo-pro)

Out:
Alessandro Ballan (BMC)
Marzio Bruseghin (Caisse d'Epargne)
Mauro Santambrogio (BMC)

Re-signed:

Liquigas

In:
Mauro Finetto
Robert Kiserlovski
Elia Viviani (neo-pro)
 Francesco Bellotti (Barloworld)
Davide Cimolai (neo-pro)
Tiziano Dall'Antonia (CSF Navigare)
Kristjan Koren
Maciej Paterski (neo-pro)
Peter Sagan (neo-pro)
Mauro Finetto (CSF Group-Navigare)
Robert Kiserlovski (Fuji-Servetto)
Elia Viviani (neo-pro)

Out:

Kjell Carlstrom (Sky)
Enrico Franzoi (BKCP-Powerplus)

Re-signed:
 Valerio Agnoli
Ivan Basso
Daniele Bennati
Maciej Bodnar
Jacopo Guarnieri
Roman Kreuziger
Aliaksandr Kuchynski
Vincenzo Nibali
Daniel Oss
Franco Pellizotti
Manuel Quinziato
Fabio Sabatini
Ivan Santaromita
Sylwester Szmyd
Brian Vandborg
Alessandro Vanotti
Frederik Willems
Oliver Zaugg

Quick Step

In:

Out:
 Dominique Cornu (Skil-Shimano)
 Steven De Jongh (Retired)
Sebastien Rosseler (RadioShack)

Re-signed:
Eddy Engels
Kevin Van Impe

Rabobank

In:
Dennis van Winden
Steven Kruijswijk

Out:
Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky)
Mathew Hayman (Sky)
Bram de Groot (retiring)

Re-signed:
Tom Leezer
Bauke Mollema
Mauricio Ardila
Graeme Brown
Grischa Niermann
Paul Martens

Skil-Shimano

In:
Dominique Cornu (Quick Step)
Frederik Wilmann
Alexandre Geniez

Out:
Cyril Lemoine
Jonathan Hivert

Re-signed:
Fumiyuki Beppu
Kenny van Hummel
Albert Timmer
Piet Rooijakkers
Koen de Kort
Simon Geschke
Thierry Huppond
Tom Veelers
Roy Curvers
Robert Wagner
Floris Goesinnen
David Deroo

Omega Pharma-Lotto

In:
Jan Bakelants (negotiations underway)
Adam Blythe
Kenny Dehaes (Katusha - June 09)
Jurgen Van Goolen (Saxo Bank)
Daniel Moreno (Caisse d'Epargne)
Jean-Christophe Peraud

Re-signed:
Olivier Kaisen

Team Columbia - HTC

In:
Aleksejs Saramotins
Rasmus Guldhammer
Leigh Howard
Jan Bakelants
Jan Ghyselink
Tejay van Garderen (Rabobank Cont.)
Patrick Getsch
Martin Velits (Milram)
Peter Velits (Milram)
Hayden Roulston (Cervelo)

Out:
George Hincapie (BMC)
Marcus Burghardt (BMC)
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)
Thomas Lövkvist (Sky)
Greg Henderson (Sky)
Kim Kirchen (Katusha)
Morris Possoni (Sky)

Re-signed:
Tony Martin
Marcel Sieberg

Team Katusha

In:
Joaquin Rodriguez (Caisse d'Epargne)
Kim Kirchen (Columbia)
Eduard Vorganov (Xacobeo Galicia)

Out:
Geert Steegmans (RadioShack)

Re-signed:
Danilo Napolitano

Team Milram

In:
Luke Roberts
Roy Sentjens
Wim De Vocht
Roger Kluge
Dominik Nerz

Out:
Martin Velits (Columbia HTC)
Peter Velits(Columbia HTC)
Martin Müller (retired)
Ronny Scholz (retired)
Christian Kux

Re-signed:
Servais Knaven
Björn Schröder
Robert Förster
Dominik Roels

Team RadioShack

In:
Lance Armstrong
Dmitriy Muravyev
Levi Leipheimer
Sergio Paulinho
Gregory Rast
Geert Steegmans
Tomas Vaitkus
Andreas Klöden
Chris Horner
Janez Brajkovič
Dmitriy Muravyev

Team Saxo Bank

In:
Laurent Didier
Baden Cooke (Vacansoleil)
Richie Porte

Out:
Kurt Asle Arvesen (Sky)
Karsten Kroon (BMC)
Jurgen Van Goolen (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Re-signed:
Frank Høj
Kasper Klostergård
Jens Voight
Anders Lund

Team Sky

In:
Kurt Asle Arvesen (Saxo Bank)
John Lee Augustyn (Barloworld)
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Columbia-HTC)
Kjell Carlström (Liquigas)
Juan Antonio Flecha (Rabobank)
Simon Gerrans (Cervelo)
Mathew Hayman (Rabobank)
Gregory Henderson (Columbia-HTC)
Thomas Lövkvist (Columbia-HTC)
Lars Petter Nordhaug
Morris Possoni (Columbia-HTC)
Ian Stannard (ISD)
Geraint Thomas (Barloworld)
Steve Cummings (Barloworld)
Russell Downing
Peter Kennaugh
Chris Froome (Barloworld)
Chris Sutton (Garmin)
Michael Barry (Columbia-HTC)
Serge Pauwels (Cervelo)
Sylvain Calzati (Agritubel)
Nicolas Portal

Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator

In:
Grégory Joseph

Vacansoleil

In:
Romain Feillu (Agritubel)
Brice Feillu (Agritubel)
Alberto Ongarato (LPR Brakes)
Gorik Gardeyn (Silence-Lotto)
Rob Ruijgh

Out:
Clément L'hotellerie
Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank)
Aart Vierhouten (retired)
Thijs van Amerongen
Gerben Löwik
Reinier Honig
Wim De Vocht

Re-signed:
Borut Bozic
Wouter Mol

Team Vorarlberg-Corratec

In:
Piergiorgio Camussa (Team Piemonte)

Re-signed:
Christoph Sokoll
Josef Benetseder
Silvere Ackermann
Reto Hollenstein
Matic Strgar
Andrea Capelli

Xacobeo Galicia

In:
Nelson Oliveira

Out:
David Herrero
Iban Mayoz
Ivan Rana
Eduard Vorganov
Juan Francisco Mouron Doldan
Alejandro Paleo
Héctor Espasandin Rama
Pedro Fernandez
Iban Mayoz Exteberria

Re-signed:
Gustavo Dominguez
Ezequiel Mosquera
David Garcia
Gustavo Cesar Veloso

