The Cyclingnews guide to rider transfers
Who's in, who's out and who's staying
As the second half of the 2009 season rolls on, teams are already making preparations to confirm their rosters for next year. With a number of riders' contracts expiring and big teams like Team Sky and Team RadioShack set for the peloton the months ahead will be filled with a plethora of staff changes.
As rider transfers in-and-out of teams whip into their traditional frenzy, it can be difficult to keep a track of who's going where.
AG2R La Mondiale
In:
Out:
Aurélien Clerc
Renaud Dion
Cédric Pineau
Alexandr Pliuschin (Katusha)
Stéphane Poulhiès
Jean-Charles Senac
Blaise Sonnery
Stéphane Goubert (retiring)
Re-signed:
Nicolas Roche
Androni Giocattoli
Re-signed
Leonardo Bertagnolli
Astana
In:
Gorazd Stangelj
Paolo Tiralongo (Lampre)
Alexandre Vinokourov
David De la Fuente (Fuji-Servetto)
Andriy Grivko (ISD-Neri)
Gorazd Stangelj
Mirko Selvaggi
Out:
Dmitriy Muravyev
Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)
Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack)
Janez Brajkovič (RadioShack)
Chris Horner (RadioShack)
Sérgio Paulinho (RadioShack)
Andreas Klöden (RadioShack)
Steve Morabito (BMC)
Dmitriy Muravyev (RadioShack)
Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack)
Gregory Rast (RadioShack)
José-Luis Rubiera (RadioShack)
Michael Schär (BMC)
Tomas Vaitkus (RadioShack)
Re-signed:
Barloworld
Out:
John-Lee Augustyn
Francesco Bellotti
Diego Caccia
Steve Cummings
Chris Froome
Robert Hunter
Paolo Longo Borghini
Geraint Thomas
Patrick Calcagni (retired)
Giampaolo Cheula
Bbox Bouygues Telecom
In:
Anthony Charteau
Freddy Bichot
Out:
Julien Belgy
Arnaud Labbe
Evgeny Sokolov
Re-signed:
Yukiya Arashiro
Yoann Gené
Steve Chainel
Damien Gaudin
BMC Racing
In:
Cadel Evans
Mauro Santambrogio
Alexander Kristoff
Alessandro Ballan
George Hincapie
Karsten Kroon
Marcus Burghardt
Steve Morabito
Michael Schär
Out:
Tony Cruz
Burgos Monumental - Castilla y Leon
Caisse d'Epargne
In:
Marzio Bruseghin (Lampre)
Juan José Cobo (Footon-Servetto)
Christophe Moreau (Agritubel)
Juan Mauricio Soler (Barloworld)
Out:
Daniel Moreno (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha)
Oscar Pereiro (Xaxobeo Galicia)
Marlon Perez
Anthony Charteau (BBox Bouygues Telecom)
Nicolas Portal (Sky)
Cervélo TestTeam
Out:
Hayden Roulston
Serge Pauwels
Simon Gerrans
Re-signed:
Heinrich Haussler
Thor Hushovd
Martin Reimer
Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
In:
Kevin Ista
Jens Keukeleire
Tony Gallopin (neo-pro)
Out:
Bingen Fernández (retired)
Re-signed:
David Moncoutié
Jean-Eudes Demaret
Julien El Fares
Rein Tarramäe
CSF Group - Navigare
In:
Re-signed:
Elk Haus
Out:
Markus Eibegger
Matthias Brandle
Stefan Denifl
Euskaltel - Euskadi
In:
Beñat Intxausti
Gorka Izagirre Insausti
Romain Sicard
Out:
Mikel Astarloza (Suspended)
Jorge Azanza (Esp)
Markel Irizar (RadioShack)
Inigo Landaluze (Suspended)
Re-signed:
Française Des Jeux
In:
Thibault Pinot (neo-pro)
Out:
Jerôme Coppel (Saur Sojasun)
Sébastien Joly (Saur Sojasun)
Guillaume Levarlet (Saur Sojasun)
Re-signed:
Footon-Servetto
In:
Michele Merlo (Barloworld)
David Vitoria (Rock Racing)
David Gutiérrez Gutiérrez
David Gutiérrez Palacios
Rafael Valls (Burgos Monumental)
Miguel Ángel Rubiano
Tom Faiers
Giampaolo Cheula (Barloworld)
Pedro Merino
Enrique Mata Cabello
Markus Eibegger
Matthias Brandle (Elk Haus)
Iban Mayoz Exteberria
Out:
Beñat Intxausti (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home)
Fredrik Kessiakoff (Garmin)
Paolo Bailetti (Ceramica Flaminia)
Juan José Cobo (Caisse d'Epargne)
David De la Fuente (Astana)
Robert Kiserlowski (Liquigas)
Daniele Nardello (retired)
Ricardo Serrano (Suspended)
Davide Vigano (Team Sky)
Re-signed:
Eros Capecchi
Arkaitz Durán
Alberto Benítez
Ermanno Capelli
Garmin - Slipstream
In:
Robbie Hunter (Barloworld)
Michel Kreder (Rabobank Continental)
Johan Van Summeren (Silence-Lotto)
Tom Zirbel (Bissell)
Peter Stetina (neo-pro)
Fredrik Kessiakoff (Fuji-Servetto)
Travis Meyer
Out:
Will Frischkorn (retired)
Huub Duyn
Kilian Patour (retired)
Michael Friedman
Chris Sutton (Team Sky)
Re-signed:
ISD
In:
Diego Caccia
Paolo Longo Borghini
José Rujano
Lampre - N.G.C
In:
Grega Bole (Amica Chips)
Danilo Hondo (PSK Whirlpool)
Alessandro Petacchi (LPR Brakes)
Diego Ulissi (neo-pro)
Adriano Malori (neo-pro)
Out:
Alessandro Ballan (BMC)
Marzio Bruseghin (Caisse d'Epargne)
Mauro Santambrogio (BMC)
Re-signed:
Liquigas
In:
Mauro Finetto
Robert Kiserlovski
Elia Viviani (neo-pro)
Francesco Bellotti (Barloworld)
Davide Cimolai (neo-pro)
Tiziano Dall'Antonia (CSF Navigare)
Kristjan Koren
Maciej Paterski (neo-pro)
Peter Sagan (neo-pro)
Mauro Finetto (CSF Group-Navigare)
Robert Kiserlovski (Fuji-Servetto)
Elia Viviani (neo-pro)
Out:
Kjell Carlstrom (Sky)
Enrico Franzoi (BKCP-Powerplus)
Re-signed:
Valerio Agnoli
Ivan Basso
Daniele Bennati
Maciej Bodnar
Jacopo Guarnieri
Roman Kreuziger
Aliaksandr Kuchynski
Vincenzo Nibali
Daniel Oss
Franco Pellizotti
Manuel Quinziato
Fabio Sabatini
Ivan Santaromita
Sylwester Szmyd
Brian Vandborg
Alessandro Vanotti
Frederik Willems
Oliver Zaugg
Quick Step
In:
Out:
Dominique Cornu (Skil-Shimano)
Steven De Jongh (Retired)
Sebastien Rosseler (RadioShack)
Re-signed:
Eddy Engels
Kevin Van Impe
Rabobank
In:
Dennis van Winden
Steven Kruijswijk
Out:
Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky)
Mathew Hayman (Sky)
Bram de Groot (retiring)
Re-signed:
Tom Leezer
Bauke Mollema
Mauricio Ardila
Graeme Brown
Grischa Niermann
Paul Martens
Skil-Shimano
In:
Dominique Cornu (Quick Step)
Frederik Wilmann
Alexandre Geniez
Out:
Cyril Lemoine
Jonathan Hivert
Re-signed:
Fumiyuki Beppu
Kenny van Hummel
Albert Timmer
Piet Rooijakkers
Koen de Kort
Simon Geschke
Thierry Huppond
Tom Veelers
Roy Curvers
Robert Wagner
Floris Goesinnen
David Deroo
Omega Pharma-Lotto
In:
Jan Bakelants (negotiations underway)
Adam Blythe
Kenny Dehaes (Katusha - June 09)
Jurgen Van Goolen (Saxo Bank)
Daniel Moreno (Caisse d'Epargne)
Jean-Christophe Peraud
Re-signed:
Olivier Kaisen
Team Columbia - HTC
In:
Aleksejs Saramotins
Rasmus Guldhammer
Leigh Howard
Jan Bakelants
Jan Ghyselink
Tejay van Garderen (Rabobank Cont.)
Patrick Getsch
Martin Velits (Milram)
Peter Velits (Milram)
Hayden Roulston (Cervelo)
Out:
George Hincapie (BMC)
Marcus Burghardt (BMC)
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)
Thomas Lövkvist (Sky)
Greg Henderson (Sky)
Kim Kirchen (Katusha)
Morris Possoni (Sky)
Re-signed:
Tony Martin
Marcel Sieberg
Team Katusha
In:
Joaquin Rodriguez (Caisse d'Epargne)
Kim Kirchen (Columbia)
Eduard Vorganov (Xacobeo Galicia)
Out:
Geert Steegmans (RadioShack)
Re-signed:
Danilo Napolitano
Team Milram
In:
Luke Roberts
Roy Sentjens
Wim De Vocht
Roger Kluge
Dominik Nerz
Out:
Martin Velits (Columbia HTC)
Peter Velits(Columbia HTC)
Martin Müller (retired)
Ronny Scholz (retired)
Christian Kux
Re-signed:
Servais Knaven
Björn Schröder
Robert Förster
Dominik Roels
Team RadioShack
In:
Lance Armstrong
Dmitriy Muravyev
Levi Leipheimer
Sergio Paulinho
Gregory Rast
Geert Steegmans
Tomas Vaitkus
Andreas Klöden
Chris Horner
Janez Brajkovič
Dmitriy Muravyev
Team Saxo Bank
In:
Laurent Didier
Baden Cooke (Vacansoleil)
Richie Porte
Out:
Kurt Asle Arvesen (Sky)
Karsten Kroon (BMC)
Jurgen Van Goolen (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
Re-signed:
Frank Høj
Kasper Klostergård
Jens Voight
Anders Lund
Team Sky
In:
Kurt Asle Arvesen (Saxo Bank)
John Lee Augustyn (Barloworld)
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Columbia-HTC)
Kjell Carlström (Liquigas)
Juan Antonio Flecha (Rabobank)
Simon Gerrans (Cervelo)
Mathew Hayman (Rabobank)
Gregory Henderson (Columbia-HTC)
Thomas Lövkvist (Columbia-HTC)
Lars Petter Nordhaug
Morris Possoni (Columbia-HTC)
Ian Stannard (ISD)
Geraint Thomas (Barloworld)
Steve Cummings (Barloworld)
Russell Downing
Peter Kennaugh
Chris Froome (Barloworld)
Chris Sutton (Garmin)
Michael Barry (Columbia-HTC)
Serge Pauwels (Cervelo)
Sylvain Calzati (Agritubel)
Nicolas Portal
Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
Vacansoleil
In:
Romain Feillu (Agritubel)
Brice Feillu (Agritubel)
Alberto Ongarato (LPR Brakes)
Gorik Gardeyn (Silence-Lotto)
Rob Ruijgh
Out:
Clément L'hotellerie
Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank)
Aart Vierhouten (retired)
Thijs van Amerongen
Gerben Löwik
Reinier Honig
Wim De Vocht
Re-signed:
Borut Bozic
Wouter Mol
Team Vorarlberg-Corratec
In:
Piergiorgio Camussa (Team Piemonte)
Re-signed:
Christoph Sokoll
Josef Benetseder
Silvere Ackermann
Reto Hollenstein
Matic Strgar
Andrea Capelli
Xacobeo Galicia
Out:
David Herrero
Iban Mayoz
Ivan Rana
Eduard Vorganov
Juan Francisco Mouron Doldan
Alejandro Paleo
Héctor Espasandin Rama
Pedro Fernandez
Iban Mayoz Exteberria
Re-signed:
Gustavo Dominguez
Ezequiel Mosquera
David Garcia
Gustavo Cesar Veloso
