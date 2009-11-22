The Cyclingnews guide to rider transfers

Image 1 of 2 The 2009 Vattenfall Cyclassics (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 The peloton at the Vuelta (Image credit: AFP)

As the second half of the 2009 season rolls on, teams are already making preparations to confirm their rosters for next year. With a number of riders' contracts expiring and big teams like Team Sky and Team RadioShack set for the peloton the months ahead will be filled with a plethora of staff changes.

As rider transfers in-and-out of teams whip into their traditional frenzy, it can be difficult to keep a track of who's going where.

Bookmark this page and check back regularly as rumours make way for firm agreements and get up-to-the-minute news from Cyclingnews about who's going where in the transfer period.

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed

AG2R La Mondiale

In:

Maxime Bouet

David Le Lay



Out:

Aurélien Clerc

Renaud Dion

Cédric Pineau

Alexandr Pliuschin (Katusha)

Stéphane Poulhiès

Jean-Charles Senac

Blaise Sonnery

Stéphane Goubert (retiring)

Re-signed:

Nicolas Roche

Androni Giocattoli

Re-signed

Leonardo Bertagnolli

Astana

In:

Gorazd Stangelj

Paolo Tiralongo (Lampre)

Alexandre Vinokourov

David De la Fuente (Fuji-Servetto)

Andriy Grivko (ISD-Neri)

Gorazd Stangelj

Mirko Selvaggi



Out:

Dmitriy Muravyev

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack)

Janez Brajkovič (RadioShack)

Chris Horner (RadioShack)

Sérgio Paulinho (RadioShack)

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack)

Steve Morabito (BMC)

Dmitriy Muravyev (RadioShack)

Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack)

Gregory Rast (RadioShack)

José-Luis Rubiera (RadioShack)

Michael Schär (BMC)

Tomas Vaitkus (RadioShack)

Re-signed:

Barloworld

Out:

John-Lee Augustyn

Francesco Bellotti

Diego Caccia

Steve Cummings

Chris Froome

Robert Hunter

Paolo Longo Borghini

Geraint Thomas

Patrick Calcagni (retired)

Giampaolo Cheula

Bbox Bouygues Telecom

In:

Anthony Charteau

Freddy Bichot



Out:

Julien Belgy

Arnaud Labbe

Evgeny Sokolov



Re-signed:

Yukiya Arashiro

Yoann Gené

Steve Chainel

Damien Gaudin



BMC Racing

In:

Cadel Evans

Mauro Santambrogio

Alexander Kristoff

Alessandro Ballan

George Hincapie

Karsten Kroon

Marcus Burghardt

Steve Morabito

Michael Schär

Out:

Tony Cruz

Burgos Monumental - Castilla y Leon

Out:

Enrique Mata Cabello

Caisse d'Epargne

In:

Marzio Bruseghin (Lampre)

Juan José Cobo (Footon-Servetto)

Christophe Moreau (Agritubel)

Juan Mauricio Soler (Barloworld)

Out:

Daniel Moreno (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha)

Oscar Pereiro (Xaxobeo Galicia)

Marlon Perez

Anthony Charteau (BBox Bouygues Telecom)

Nicolas Portal (Sky)





Cervélo TestTeam

In:

Theo Bos

Stefan Denifl

Out:

Hayden Roulston

Serge Pauwels

Simon Gerrans

Re-signed:

Heinrich Haussler

Thor Hushovd

Martin Reimer

Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

In:

Kevin Ista

Jens Keukeleire

Tony Gallopin (neo-pro)

Out:

Bingen Fernández (retired)

Re-signed:

David Moncoutié

Jean-Eudes Demaret

Julien El Fares

Rein Tarramäe

CSF Group - Navigare

In:

Out:

Tiziano Dall'Antonia

Re-signed:

Elk Haus

Out:

Markus Eibegger

Matthias Brandle

Stefan Denifl

Euskaltel - Euskadi

In:

Beñat Intxausti

Gorka Izagirre Insausti

Romain Sicard

Out:

Mikel Astarloza (Suspended)

Jorge Azanza (Esp)

Markel Irizar (RadioShack)

Inigo Landaluze (Suspended)



Re-signed:

Française Des Jeux

In:

Thibault Pinot (neo-pro)

Out:

Jerôme Coppel (Saur Sojasun)

Sébastien Joly (Saur Sojasun)

Guillaume Levarlet (Saur Sojasun)

Re-signed:

Footon-Servetto

In:

Michele Merlo (Barloworld)

David Vitoria (Rock Racing)

David Gutiérrez Gutiérrez

David Gutiérrez Palacios

Rafael Valls (Burgos Monumental)

Miguel Ángel Rubiano

Tom Faiers

Giampaolo Cheula (Barloworld)

Pedro Merino

Enrique Mata Cabello

Markus Eibegger

Matthias Brandle (Elk Haus)

Iban Mayoz Exteberria

Out:

Beñat Intxausti (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home)

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Garmin)

Paolo Bailetti (Ceramica Flaminia)

Juan José Cobo (Caisse d'Epargne)

David De la Fuente (Astana)

Robert Kiserlowski (Liquigas)

Daniele Nardello (retired)

Ricardo Serrano (Suspended)

Davide Vigano (Team Sky)

Re-signed:

Eros Capecchi

Arkaitz Durán

Alberto Benítez

Ermanno Capelli

Garmin - Slipstream

In:

Robbie Hunter (Barloworld)

Michel Kreder (Rabobank Continental)

Johan Van Summeren (Silence-Lotto)

Tom Zirbel (Bissell)

Peter Stetina (neo-pro)

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Fuji-Servetto)

Travis Meyer

Out:

Will Frischkorn (retired)

Huub Duyn

Kilian Patour (retired)

Michael Friedman

Chris Sutton (Team Sky)

Re-signed:

ISD

In:

Diego Caccia

Paolo Longo Borghini

José Rujano

Lampre - N.G.C

In:

Grega Bole (Amica Chips)

Danilo Hondo (PSK Whirlpool)

Alessandro Petacchi (LPR Brakes)

Diego Ulissi (neo-pro)

Adriano Malori (neo-pro)

Out:

Alessandro Ballan (BMC)

Marzio Bruseghin (Caisse d'Epargne)

Mauro Santambrogio (BMC)

Re-signed:

Liquigas

In:

Mauro Finetto

Robert Kiserlovski

Elia Viviani (neo-pro)

Francesco Bellotti (Barloworld)

Davide Cimolai (neo-pro)

Tiziano Dall'Antonia (CSF Navigare)

Kristjan Koren

Maciej Paterski (neo-pro)

Peter Sagan (neo-pro)

Mauro Finetto (CSF Group-Navigare)

Robert Kiserlovski (Fuji-Servetto)

Elia Viviani (neo-pro)

Out:



Kjell Carlstrom (Sky)

Enrico Franzoi (BKCP-Powerplus)

Re-signed:

Valerio Agnoli

Ivan Basso

Daniele Bennati

Maciej Bodnar

Jacopo Guarnieri

Roman Kreuziger

Aliaksandr Kuchynski

Vincenzo Nibali

Daniel Oss

Franco Pellizotti

Manuel Quinziato

Fabio Sabatini

Ivan Santaromita

Sylwester Szmyd

Brian Vandborg

Alessandro Vanotti

Frederik Willems

Oliver Zaugg

Quick Step

In:

Out:

Dominique Cornu (Skil-Shimano)

Steven De Jongh (Retired)

Sebastien Rosseler (RadioShack)

Re-signed:

Eddy Engels

Kevin Van Impe

Rabobank

In:

Dennis van Winden

Steven Kruijswijk

Out:

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky)

Mathew Hayman (Sky)

Bram de Groot (retiring)

Re-signed:

Tom Leezer

Bauke Mollema

Mauricio Ardila

Graeme Brown

Grischa Niermann

Paul Martens

Skil-Shimano

In:

Dominique Cornu (Quick Step)

Frederik Wilmann

Alexandre Geniez

Out:

Cyril Lemoine

Jonathan Hivert

Re-signed:

Fumiyuki Beppu

Kenny van Hummel

Albert Timmer

Piet Rooijakkers

Koen de Kort

Simon Geschke

Thierry Huppond

Tom Veelers

Roy Curvers

Robert Wagner

Floris Goesinnen

David Deroo

Omega Pharma-Lotto

In:

Jan Bakelants (negotiations underway)

Adam Blythe

Kenny Dehaes (Katusha - June 09)

Jurgen Van Goolen (Saxo Bank)

Daniel Moreno (Caisse d'Epargne)

Jean-Christophe Peraud





Re-signed:

Olivier Kaisen

Team Columbia - HTC

In:

Aleksejs Saramotins

Rasmus Guldhammer

Leigh Howard

Jan Bakelants

Jan Ghyselink

Tejay van Garderen (Rabobank Cont.)

Patrick Getsch

Martin Velits (Milram)

Peter Velits (Milram)

Hayden Roulston (Cervelo)

Out:

George Hincapie (BMC)

Marcus Burghardt (BMC)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)

Thomas Lövkvist (Sky)

Greg Henderson (Sky)

Kim Kirchen (Katusha)

Morris Possoni (Sky)

Re-signed:

Tony Martin

Marcel Sieberg

Team Katusha

In:

Joaquin Rodriguez (Caisse d'Epargne)

Kim Kirchen (Columbia)

Eduard Vorganov (Xacobeo Galicia)

Out:

Geert Steegmans (RadioShack)

Re-signed:

Danilo Napolitano

Team Milram

In:

Luke Roberts

Roy Sentjens

Wim De Vocht

Roger Kluge

Dominik Nerz

Out:

Martin Velits (Columbia HTC)

Peter Velits(Columbia HTC)

Martin Müller (retired)

Ronny Scholz (retired)

Christian Kux

Re-signed:

Servais Knaven

Björn Schröder

Robert Förster

Dominik Roels

Team RadioShack

In:

Lance Armstrong

Dmitriy Muravyev

Levi Leipheimer

Sergio Paulinho

Gregory Rast

Geert Steegmans

Tomas Vaitkus

Andreas Klöden

Chris Horner

Janez Brajkovič

Dmitriy Muravyev

Team Saxo Bank

In:

Laurent Didier

Baden Cooke (Vacansoleil)

Richie Porte

Out:

Kurt Asle Arvesen (Sky)

Karsten Kroon (BMC)

Jurgen Van Goolen (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Re-signed:

Frank Høj

Kasper Klostergård

Jens Voight

Anders Lund

Team Sky

In:

Kurt Asle Arvesen (Saxo Bank)

John Lee Augustyn (Barloworld)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Columbia-HTC)

Kjell Carlström (Liquigas)

Juan Antonio Flecha (Rabobank)

Simon Gerrans (Cervelo)

Mathew Hayman (Rabobank)

Gregory Henderson (Columbia-HTC)

Thomas Lövkvist (Columbia-HTC)

Lars Petter Nordhaug

Morris Possoni (Columbia-HTC)

Ian Stannard (ISD)

Geraint Thomas (Barloworld)

Steve Cummings (Barloworld)

Russell Downing

Peter Kennaugh

Chris Froome (Barloworld)

Chris Sutton (Garmin)

Michael Barry (Columbia-HTC)

Serge Pauwels (Cervelo)

Sylvain Calzati (Agritubel)

Nicolas Portal

Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator

In:

Grégory Joseph

Vacansoleil

In:

Romain Feillu (Agritubel)

Brice Feillu (Agritubel)

Alberto Ongarato (LPR Brakes)

Gorik Gardeyn (Silence-Lotto)

Rob Ruijgh

Out:

Clément L'hotellerie

Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank)

Aart Vierhouten (retired)

Thijs van Amerongen

Gerben Löwik

Reinier Honig

Wim De Vocht

Re-signed:

Borut Bozic

Wouter Mol

Team Vorarlberg-Corratec

In:

Piergiorgio Camussa (Team Piemonte)

Re-signed:

Christoph Sokoll

Josef Benetseder

Silvere Ackermann

Reto Hollenstein

Matic Strgar

Andrea Capelli

Xacobeo Galicia

In:

Nelson Oliveira

Out:

David Herrero

Iban Mayoz

Ivan Rana

Eduard Vorganov

Juan Francisco Mouron Doldan

Alejandro Paleo

Héctor Espasandin Rama

Pedro Fernandez

Iban Mayoz Exteberria

Re-signed:

Gustavo Dominguez

Ezequiel Mosquera

David Garcia

Gustavo Cesar Veloso

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed