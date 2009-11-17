Liquigas confirm 2010 squad

Image 1 of 2 Robert Kiserlovski (Fuji-Servetto) and Branislau Samoilau (Quick Step). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 2 Roberto Amadio with Liquigas star, Ivan Basso (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Liquigas-Doimo has announced their full 28-man rider roster for the 2010 season. The Italian squad will welcome nine new riders to the team when the conduct their first training camp at the end of this month.

Croatian Robert Kiserlovski and Italian Elia Viviani were confirmed on Monday as the riders who will complete the 2010 team sheet. Kiserlovski, 23, joins the team from Fuji-Servetto, while Viviani, 20, will makes the move up from the Liquigas feeder squad, Marchiol Sport.

Viviani will begin racing on the road with the team in April, after he completes his track objectives at the World Championships in Denmark next March. He finished sixth in the men's scratch race at the Manchester round of the track World Cup at the start of this month.

The team have retained 19 members of their 2009 roster, including stars Ivan Basso, Daniele Bennati, Roman Kreuziger, Sylvester Szmyd and Tour de France polka dot jersey winner Franco Pellizotti.

Liquigas have also confirmed two new additions to their management team. Team Principal Robert Amadio will be supported by new sports directors Alberto Volpi and Biagio Conte. The newcomers join Stefano Zanatta, Dario Mariuzzo, Mario Scirea, and Paolo Slongo on the management team.

The entire 2010 team will come together for the first time at training camp at Passo San Pellegrino in Val di Fassa, on November 27 to December 4.

Liquigas-Doimo's 2010 rider roster: Valerio Agnoli Ivan Basso Daniele Bennati Maciej Bodnar Francesco Chicchi Jacopo Guarnieri Roman Kreuziger Aliaksandr Kuchynski Vincenzo Nibali Daniel Oss Franco Pellizotti Manuel Quinziato Fabio Sabatini Ivan Santaromita Sylvester Szmyd Alessandro Vanotti Brian Bach Vandborg Frederik Willems Oliver Zaugg Francesco Bellotti (from Barloworld) Davide Cimolai (neo-pro) Tiziano Dall’Antonia (from CSF Group-Navigare) Mauro Finetto (from CSF Group-Navigare) Robert Kiserlovski (from Fuji-Servetto) Kristjan Koren (neo-pro) Maciej Paterski (neo-pro) Peter Sagan (neo-pro) Elia Viviani (neo-pro)

