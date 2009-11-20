De Groot retires after 11 year career

Bram de Groot (Rabobank) will take part in CrossVegas. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Bram de Groot has ended his career, after not receiving a new contract for the coming season. The 34-year-old had ridden for Rabobank for his whole career.

The Dutch rider confirmed his retirement on Thursday to the Dutch radio station Radio West. After being informed by Rabobank that his contract would not be renewed, he was unable to find a place on another team.

De Groot is “a role model as a professional cyclist, one of the few Dutch riders who has helped teammates win a Grand Tour (Vuelta de Espana and Giro d'Italia with Menchov,” Rabobank spokesman Luuc Eisenga told Cyclingnews. “He is one of those guys who does all their work in the early part of the race, so they don't get a lot of tv time, but are really the backbone of the team.”

The Dutch rider turned professional with Rabobank in 1999. His biggest win was a stage win in the 2006 Volta a Catalunya. He also won the Uniqa Classic and the Delta Profronde van Midden-Zeeland in 2005.