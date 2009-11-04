The Cyclingnews guide to North American team transfers

The Rock Racing team happy at the end of a long hard week. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

The racing season may be all but over, but the action continues as riders scramble to sign with a team before the December 8 deadline to submit rosters to the UCI. The lucky ones have already signed contracts, and some teams have already confirmed their rosters, but for the rest, the race is on!

The applications for the US domestic UCI teams must be in to USA Cycling by October 31, 2009, and until then it is not clear which teams will continue. Some new teams have been announced, while the status of some current teams remain shrouded in mystery.

The list below shows confirmed rider transfers with the previous team in parentheses for the incoming lists and new team on the outgoing lists. Riders staying put have no team listed on the incoming, riders without a confirmed team for 2010 have no team in the outgoing lists.

If a rider is without a contract by the UCI deadline, all hope is not lost. While the UCI rules bar transfers of signed riders after the deadline until a small window in June, riders who do not have contracts can be hired at any time.

Adageo Energy



In

Eric Bennett

Austin Carroll

Tobias Eggli

Tim Farnham

Danny Finneran

Josh Horowitz

Matt Landen

Alexi Martinez

Tommy Nelson

Marco Rios

Cody Stevenson

Bennet Van Der Genugte

Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team

In

Rahsaan Bahati

Nathan O’Neill

Hilton Clarke (Fuji-Servetto)

Jason Donald (Garmin-Slipstream)

Matt Rice

Cesar Grajales

Ryan Baumann

Corey Collier

Bobby Lea

Alex Hagman

Peter Carey

Phillip Mann

Evan Hyde

Ian Burnett

Lanell Rockmore

Bissell Pro Cycling

In

Ben Jacques-Maynes

Andy Jacques-Maynes

Kyle Wamsley (Colavita-Sutter Home)

Frank Pipp

Jeremy Vennell

Peter Latham

Paul Mach

Cody O’Reilly

Daniel Holloway (Garmin-Holowesko Partners-Felt)

David Williams

Ian Boswell

Rob Britton

Shane Kline

Out

Tom Zirbel (Garmin-Slipstream)

Burke Swindlehurst

Morgan Schmitt

Kirk O’Bee

BMC Racing

In

George Hincapie (Columbia-HTC)

Alessandro Ballan (Lampre)

Karsten Kroon (Saxo Bank)

Marcus Burghardt (Columbia-HTC)

Steve Morabito (Astana)

Mauro Santambrogio (Lampre)

Alexander Kristoff (Joker)

John Murphy (OUCH)

Chris Barton (BMC development team)

Michael Schär (Astana)

Simon Zahner

Out

Chad Hartley (Kenda)

Tony Cruz (Rock Racing)

Marcus Zberg (Retired)

Columbia-HTC (roster confirmed)

Craig Lewis

Tejay Van Garderen (Rabobank Continental)

Mark Cavendish

Andre Greipel

Tony Martin

Michael Albasini

Lars Bak (Saxo Bank)

Gert Dockx

Bernhard Eisel

Jan Ghyselinck (neo pro)

Matt Goss (Saxo Bank)

Bert Grabsch

Rasmus Guldhammer (Capinordic)

Patrick Gretsch (Thüringer Energie Team)

Leigh Howard (neo pro)

Adam Hansen

Maxime Monfort

Marco Pinotti

Frantisek Rabon

Mark Renshaw

Vicente Reynes

Hayden Roulston (Cervelo TestTeam)

Michael Rogers

Marcel Sieberg

Kanstantsin Sivtsov

Martin Velits (Milram)

Peter Velits (Milram)

Out

George Hincapie (BMC)

Michael Barry (Sky)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)

Greg Henderson (Sky)

Kim Kirchen (Katusha)

Morris Possoni (Sky)

Thomas Lövkvist (Sky)



Garmin-Slipstream

In

Jack Bobridge (neo pro)

Robbie Hunter (Barloworld)

Michel Kreder (Rabobank Continental)

Johan Van Summeren (Silence-Lotto)

Tom Zirbel (Bissell)

Peter Stetina (Garmin-Holowesko)

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Fuji-Servetto)

Out

Kilian Patour

Hubb Duyn (NetApp)

Michael Friedman (Jelly Belly)

Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita

In

Ivan Dominguez

Sebastian Haedo

Alejandro Borrajo

Luis Amaran

Anibal Borrajo

Guido Palma

Tyler Wren

Andy Guptill

Nick Frey

Jamey Driscoll

Frank Treviso

Jackie Simes

Out

Anthony Colby

Luca Damiani

Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)

Kyle Wamsley (Bissell)

Jelly Belly

Brad Huff

Mike Freidman (Garmin-Slipstream)

Jeremy Powers

David McCann

John Chodroff

Will Routley

Bernard van Ulden

Sean Mavich

Kiel Reijnen

Out

Jonny Clarke (OUCH Pro Cycling)

Philip Gaimon (Kenda)

Bryce Mead

Matt Crane

Matty Rice

Nick Reistad

Kelly Benefit Strategies

In

Jesse Anthony (Team Type 1)

Ian Macgregor (Team Type 1)

Guy East (Trek-Livestrong)

Alex Boyd (Rock Racing)

Out

Nick Waite (Kenda)

Johnny Sundt (Kenda)

Matthew Busche (RadioShack)

Kenda Pro Cycling

Philip Gaimon (Jelly Belly)

Chad Hartley (BMC)

Jonny Sundt (KBS)

Nick Waite (KBS)

Stefano Barberi

Nick Keough (BikeReg.com)

Rob Bush (Texas Roadhouse)

James Stemper (Gear Grinder)

Jonathan Parish

Chris Monteleone

Jim Baldesare

Marco Aledia

Rich Harper

Jake Rytlewski

Scottie Weiss

Ty Stanfield

Chad Burdzilauskas

Out

Benjamin Renkema

Bennet van der Genugten

Jamie Gandara

Matthew Winstead

Remi McManus

Russell Stevenson

Timothy Swain

Land Rover-Orbea

Mountain Khakis

In

Matt Cooke (neo)

Neil Bezdek (neo)

Eric Schildge (neo)

Scott Tietzel (DLP Racing)

Oscar Clark (neo)

Thomas Brown (neo)

Joey Rosskopf (neo)

Mark Hekman

Adam Myerson

Toby Marzot

Will Hoffarth

Isaac Howe

David Guttenplan

Out

Thomas Soladay (Team Type 1)

Eric Barlevav (OUCH Pro Cycling)

OUCH Pro Cycling

In

Morgan Schmitt (Bissell)

Jonny Clarke (Jelly Belly)

Eric Barlevav (Mtn Khakis)

Out

John Chodroff

John Murphy

Planet Energy

In

Chad Hartley

Ryan Roth

Francois Parisien

Keven LaCombe

Bruno Langlois

Andrew Randell

Guilllaume Boivin

Charly Vives

RadioShack

In

Lance Armstrong (Astana)

Levi Leipheimer (Astana)

Chris Horner (Astana)

Sam Bewley (Trek-Livestrong)

Janez Brajkovic (Astana)

Matthew Busche (Kelly Benefit Strategies)

Ben Hermans (Topsport Vlaanderen)

Daryl Impey (Barloworld)

Markel Irizar Aranburu (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Andreas Kloden (Astana)

Geoffroy Lequatre (Agritubel)

Tiago Jose Pinto Machado (Madeinox-Boavista)

Jason McCartney (Saxo Bank)

Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Astana)

Yaroslav Popovich (Astana)

Gregory Rast (Astana)

Sébastien Rosseler (Quick Step)

Ivan Rovny (Katusha)

José Luis Rubiera (Astana)

Bjorn Selander (Trek-Livestrong)

Gert Steegmans (Katusha)

Tomas Vaitkus (Astana)

Rock Racing

In

Tony Cruz (BMC)

Ivan Dominguez ?

Oscar Sevilla ?

Francisco Mancebo ?

Victor Pena ?

Out

David Vitoria (Footon-Servetto)

Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita)

Team Type 1

In

Alexey Shmidt (Junost Moscow)

Thomas Rabou (Rabobank Continental)

Javier Mejias (Fuji-Servetto)

Joe Eldridge

Fabio Calabria

Michael Creed

Ken Hanson

Daniel Holt

Aldo Ino Ilesic

Chris Jones

Valeriy Kobzarenko

Martijn Verschoor (Asito-Craft)

Shawn Milne

Davide Frattini (Colavita-Sutter Home)

Thomas Soladay

Scott Stewart (TWM)

Thomas Soladay (Team Mountain Khakis)

Will Dugan (neo pro)

Out

Moises Aldape

Darren Lill

Matt Wilson

Jesse Anthony

Ian MacGregor

Trek-Livestrong

In

Taylor Phinney

Jesse Sergent

Out

Ryan Baumann

Sam Bewley

Guy East