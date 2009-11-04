The Cyclingnews guide to North American team transfers
Transfers in US and Canadian teams
The racing season may be all but over, but the action continues as riders scramble to sign with a team before the December 8 deadline to submit rosters to the UCI. The lucky ones have already signed contracts, and some teams have already confirmed their rosters, but for the rest, the race is on!
The applications for the US domestic UCI teams must be in to USA Cycling by October 31, 2009, and until then it is not clear which teams will continue. Some new teams have been announced, while the status of some current teams remain shrouded in mystery.
The list below shows confirmed rider transfers with the previous team in parentheses for the incoming lists and new team on the outgoing lists. Riders staying put have no team listed on the incoming, riders without a confirmed team for 2010 have no team in the outgoing lists.
If a rider is without a contract by the UCI deadline, all hope is not lost. While the UCI rules bar transfers of signed riders after the deadline until a small window in June, riders who do not have contracts can be hired at any time.
Bookmark this page and check back often! Cyclingnews will be sure to update the list as transfers and signings are announced.
Adageo Energy
In
Eric Bennett
Austin Carroll
Tobias Eggli
Tim Farnham
Danny Finneran
Josh Horowitz
Matt Landen
Alexi Martinez
Tommy Nelson
Marco Rios
Cody Stevenson
Bennet Van Der Genugte
Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team
In
Rahsaan Bahati
Nathan O’Neill
Hilton Clarke (Fuji-Servetto)
Jason Donald (Garmin-Slipstream)
Matt Rice
Cesar Grajales
Ryan Baumann
Corey Collier
Bobby Lea
Alex Hagman
Peter Carey
Phillip Mann
Evan Hyde
Ian Burnett
Lanell Rockmore
Bissell Pro Cycling
In
Ben Jacques-Maynes
Andy Jacques-Maynes
Kyle Wamsley (Colavita-Sutter Home)
Frank Pipp
Jeremy Vennell
Peter Latham
Paul Mach
Cody O’Reilly
Daniel Holloway (Garmin-Holowesko Partners-Felt)
David Williams
Ian Boswell
Rob Britton
Shane Kline
Out
Tom Zirbel (Garmin-Slipstream)
Burke Swindlehurst
Morgan Schmitt
Kirk O’Bee
BMC Racing
In
George Hincapie (Columbia-HTC)
Alessandro Ballan (Lampre)
Karsten Kroon (Saxo Bank)
Marcus Burghardt (Columbia-HTC)
Steve Morabito (Astana)
Mauro Santambrogio (Lampre)
Alexander Kristoff (Joker)
John Murphy (OUCH)
Chris Barton (BMC development team)
Michael Schär (Astana)
Simon Zahner
Out
Chad Hartley (Kenda)
Tony Cruz (Rock Racing)
Marcus Zberg (Retired)
Columbia-HTC (roster confirmed)
Craig Lewis
Tejay Van Garderen (Rabobank Continental)
Mark Cavendish
Andre Greipel
Tony Martin
Michael Albasini
Lars Bak (Saxo Bank)
Gert Dockx
Bernhard Eisel
Jan Ghyselinck (neo pro)
Matt Goss (Saxo Bank)
Bert Grabsch
Rasmus Guldhammer (Capinordic)
Patrick Gretsch (Thüringer Energie Team)
Leigh Howard (neo pro)
Adam Hansen
Maxime Monfort
Marco Pinotti
Frantisek Rabon
Mark Renshaw
Vicente Reynes
Hayden Roulston (Cervelo TestTeam)
Michael Rogers
Marcel Sieberg
Kanstantsin Sivtsov
Martin Velits (Milram)
Peter Velits (Milram)
Out
George Hincapie (BMC)
Michael Barry (Sky)
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)
Greg Henderson (Sky)
Kim Kirchen (Katusha)
Morris Possoni (Sky)
Thomas Lövkvist (Sky)
Garmin-Slipstream
In
Jack Bobridge (neo pro)
Robbie Hunter (Barloworld)
Michel Kreder (Rabobank Continental)
Johan Van Summeren (Silence-Lotto)
Tom Zirbel (Bissell)
Peter Stetina (Garmin-Holowesko)
Fredrik Kessiakoff (Fuji-Servetto)
Out
Kilian Patour
Hubb Duyn (NetApp)
Michael Friedman (Jelly Belly)
Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita
In
Ivan Dominguez
Sebastian Haedo
Alejandro Borrajo
Luis Amaran
Anibal Borrajo
Guido Palma
Tyler Wren
Andy Guptill
Nick Frey
Jamey Driscoll
Frank Treviso
Jackie Simes
Out
Anthony Colby
Luca Damiani
Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)
Kyle Wamsley (Bissell)
Jelly Belly
Brad Huff
Mike Freidman (Garmin-Slipstream)
Jeremy Powers
David McCann
John Chodroff
Will Routley
Bernard van Ulden
Sean Mavich
Kiel Reijnen
Out
Jonny Clarke (OUCH Pro Cycling)
Philip Gaimon (Kenda)
Bryce Mead
Matt Crane
Matty Rice
Nick Reistad
Kelly Benefit Strategies
In
Jesse Anthony (Team Type 1)
Ian Macgregor (Team Type 1)
Guy East (Trek-Livestrong)
Alex Boyd (Rock Racing)
Out
Nick Waite (Kenda)
Johnny Sundt (Kenda)
Matthew Busche (RadioShack)
Kenda Pro Cycling
Philip Gaimon (Jelly Belly)
Chad Hartley (BMC)
Jonny Sundt (KBS)
Nick Waite (KBS)
Stefano Barberi
Nick Keough (BikeReg.com)
Rob Bush (Texas Roadhouse)
James Stemper (Gear Grinder)
Jonathan Parish
Chris Monteleone
Jim Baldesare
Marco Aledia
Rich Harper
Jake Rytlewski
Scottie Weiss
Ty Stanfield
Chad Burdzilauskas
Out
Benjamin Renkema
Bennet van der Genugten
Jamie Gandara
Matthew Winstead
Remi McManus
Russell Stevenson
Timothy Swain
Land Rover-Orbea
Mountain Khakis
In
Matt Cooke (neo)
Neil Bezdek (neo)
Eric Schildge (neo)
Scott Tietzel (DLP Racing)
Oscar Clark (neo)
Thomas Brown (neo)
Joey Rosskopf (neo)
Mark Hekman
Adam Myerson
Toby Marzot
Will Hoffarth
Isaac Howe
David Guttenplan
Out
Thomas Soladay (Team Type 1)
Eric Barlevav (OUCH Pro Cycling)
OUCH Pro Cycling
In
Morgan Schmitt (Bissell)
Jonny Clarke (Jelly Belly)
Eric Barlevav (Mtn Khakis)
Out
John Chodroff
John Murphy
Planet Energy
In
Chad Hartley
Ryan Roth
Francois Parisien
Keven LaCombe
Bruno Langlois
Andrew Randell
Guilllaume Boivin
Charly Vives
RadioShack
In
Lance Armstrong (Astana)
Levi Leipheimer (Astana)
Chris Horner (Astana)
Sam Bewley (Trek-Livestrong)
Janez Brajkovic (Astana)
Matthew Busche (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
Ben Hermans (Topsport Vlaanderen)
Daryl Impey (Barloworld)
Markel Irizar Aranburu (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
Andreas Kloden (Astana)
Geoffroy Lequatre (Agritubel)
Tiago Jose Pinto Machado (Madeinox-Boavista)
Jason McCartney (Saxo Bank)
Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Astana)
Yaroslav Popovich (Astana)
Gregory Rast (Astana)
Sébastien Rosseler (Quick Step)
Ivan Rovny (Katusha)
José Luis Rubiera (Astana)
Bjorn Selander (Trek-Livestrong)
Gert Steegmans (Katusha)
Tomas Vaitkus (Astana)
Rock Racing
In
Tony Cruz (BMC)
Ivan Dominguez ?
Oscar Sevilla ?
Francisco Mancebo ?
Victor Pena ?
Out
David Vitoria (Footon-Servetto)
Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
Team Type 1
In
Alexey Shmidt (Junost Moscow)
Thomas Rabou (Rabobank Continental)
Javier Mejias (Fuji-Servetto)
Joe Eldridge
Fabio Calabria
Michael Creed
Ken Hanson
Daniel Holt
Aldo Ino Ilesic
Chris Jones
Valeriy Kobzarenko
Martijn Verschoor (Asito-Craft)
Shawn Milne
Davide Frattini (Colavita-Sutter Home)
Thomas Soladay
Scott Stewart (TWM)
Thomas Soladay (Team Mountain Khakis)
Will Dugan (neo pro)
Out
Moises Aldape
Darren Lill
Matt Wilson
Jesse Anthony
Ian MacGregor
Trek-Livestrong
