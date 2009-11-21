Selvaggi bound for Astana

Mirko Selvaggi (Cycle Collstrop) tastes his breakfast again on the Kwaremont. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Astana have recruited Mirko Selvaggi for the 2010 season. Biciclismo reports that the Italian rider will join the ProTour squad next year and is expected to support the team's ambitions for the Spring Classic season.

It will be the first time Selvaggi has ridden for a top-tier team in his two-year professional career. Selvaggi's second season as a professional was cut short this year when his now former team, Amica Chips – Knauf, was suspended by the International Cycling Union (UCI) in May. His directeur sportif at the Italian Pro Continental squad, Giuseppe Martinelli, has also recently joined Astana and has brought the 24-year-old to the team.

Selvaggi rode for Dutch squad Cycle Collstrop in 2008, where he raced all of the Belgian Classics. Although yet to record a professional victory, he has experience racing at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Flèche Wallonne, Gent-Wevelgem, Ronde van Vlaanderen, Dwars door Vlaanderen - Waregem and Omloop Het Volk.

