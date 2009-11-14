Bertagnolli renews with Savio's Androni team

Italy's Leonardo Bertagnolli wins Giro d'Italia stage to Faenza (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italy's Leonardo Bertagnolli renewed yesterday his contract to continue next season with Gianni Savio's Androni Giocattoli.

"With Leonardo Bertagnolli, winner of Giro d'Italia's Faenza stage, we have confirmed all the riders that have helped us be in the top 17 teams of the world rankings," Savio said in a press release.

Bertagnolli, 31, joined Savio's team May 6, prior to the Giro d'Italia. He won the 161-kilometre stage 15 to Faenza with a five-kilometre solo attack. He helped give the team three stage wins, adding to the two of Michele Scarponi.

This summer, he won a stage at the Brixia Tour and finished third overall, second at the GP Camaiore and third at the Coppa Sabatini.