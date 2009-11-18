Lhotellerie to Roubaix, Peraud to Omega Pharma-Lotto

Clément Lhôtellerie (Skil-Shimano) leads Carlström up the final climb. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Two French riders have found new teams for the coming season. Clement Lhotellerie will ride for the French Continental team Roubaix Lille Métropole, while mountain biker Jean-Christophe Peraud has signed with Omega Pharma-Lotto.

Lhotellerie, 23, rode for the Dutch Professional Continental Team Vacansoleil this season. He tested positive for Methylhexanamine in April, which he claimed was caused by some bad oil of geraniums. Originally suspended for two years, his ban was reduced to five months and he was eligible to ride again as of the beginning of this month.

“He has earned a second chance,” Roubaix's Cyril Guimard told L'Equipe. “He has the abilities and the experience at a high level, and can bring help with us with such hard races s the Four Days of Dunkirk and the Trophee des Grimpeurs.”

Lhotellerie has returned to racing with cyclo-cross races. He finished one lap down in the Superprestige race at Asper-Gavere last weekend, and will wear his new team colours for the first time at the French national 'cross championships on January 10.

Peraud, 32, holds titles on both the road and in mountain biking. He was 2004 European cross country champion, and a member of the 2008 World Champion cross country team event. He also won the French national time trial title this year and a silver medal at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

Riding as an elite without contract on the road this year, he was also second in the Chrono des Nations - Les Herbiers and 12th in the World Championships time trial.