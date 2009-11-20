Mayoz joins Footon-Servetto for 2010

Iban Mayoz (Euskaltel-Euskadi) explains the team tactics. (Image credit: Gregor Brown/Cyclingnews.com)

Spaniard Iban Mayoz Exteberria will ride for Spain's Footon-Servetto ProTour team next season, according to the Netherlands' Sportweek.

Mayoz, 28, rode the last two seasons with Xacobeo Galicia. He placed eighth overall in the Vuelta a Andalucía stage race and won the sprint classification in the Bicicleta Vasca and País Vasco in 2008.

He started his professional career in 2004 with Relax and raced with Euskaltel-Euskadi in 2006 and 2007.

Mauro Gianetti's Footon team signed 14 riders in last three weeks after it welcomed Footon as a replacement sponsor for Fuji. This year the team raced as Fuji-Servetto.